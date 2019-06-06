Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 6 June 2019

Libya - Complex crisis

Heavy rains from 28 May to 5 June have flooded 70% of Ghat municipality, south-west Libya. Floods have been affecting over 20,000 people and displaced 2,500 people, who found temporary shelter with relatives or in nearby schools. Four people died and at least 30 are injured.

Shelter,food and NFIs are priority needs. Livelihoods are at risks as houses and farmland have been flooded.

Road infrastructure and telecommunications are severely damaged posing additional local access challenges to the fragile security situation in the country.

Rainfall is expected to continue in the following days, however, decreasing in intensity.

Sudan - Complex crisis

On 3 June, Sudanese security forces used live ammunition to disperse peaceful protests outside the military headquarters in Khartoum. At least 100 people were killed and hundreds injured.

Availability of health services is restricted as a lack of medicine and hospital beds has been reported. A number of medical staff in makeshift clinics and hospitals have been beaten up. Security forces have reportedly prevented wounded people and ambulances from entering hospitals.

Rapid Sudan Forces (RSF) officers are also patrolling Khartoum and setting up roadblocks and internet access has been limited. Protesters in Port Sudan, Al-Gadarif and Sinja have also been attacked by security forces.

