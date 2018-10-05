Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 5 October 2018

Ethiopia

Over 15,000 Eritreans crossed into Ethiopia as of 26 September after two border crossing points were opened, with many traveling to refugee settlements. It brings the total number of Eritrean refugees in the Tigray regionto almost 46,000 people.

Humanitarian assistance needs to be scaled up in the region to respond to this new influx of refugees.

Palestine

Protests at the border fence in Gaza have been increasing over recent weeks and living conditions continue to deteriorate.

On 28 September, seven Palestinians were killed by live ammunition. Following recent job losses of local UNWRA staff** **due to funding cuts, protests and security incidences against UNWRA offices have increased.

On 1 October UNWRA temporarily withdrew several international staff members due to concerns over their safety. Meanwhile on 1 October, a general strike was called in the West Bank and Gaza, shutting down public services and commercial organisations, as well as NGOs. The strike led to clashes between Israeli forces and protesters.

Zimbabwe

An outbreak of cholera that started on 5 September has now reached over7,000 cases **and is increasing every week, putting strain on Zimbabwe'sunderfunded and under-equipped healthcare system.**

At the same time, the food security outlook in Zimbabwe continues to deteriorate as many poor households struggle with increasing food prices and decreasing purchasing power. Some households already have exhausted food stocks ahead of the lean season.

