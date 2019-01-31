Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 31 January 2019

DRC

The Ebola outbreak in Nord-Kivu and Ituri provinces is still ongoing, with 752 cases and 465 deaths (CFR: 61.8%) reported as of 30 January.

Response continues to be hindered by insecurity and community reluctance, with an increase in protests and security incidents against humanitarian workers being recorded since December 2018.

Read more about DRC

Somalia

Around 1,000 families (6,000 people) have been displaced and seven people killed by clan clashes in Hirshabelle State, south-central Somalia.

Conflict between pastoralists over pasture and water resources began on 11 January in several villages along the border of the Hiran and Middle Shabelle Regions. Traditional elders have called for an immediate a ceasefire and have also appealed to the Hirshabelle State Government and the Federal Government of Somalia to respond to and end clan clashes in the regions.

Families are camping in Elbaraf and Jalalaqsi Town with limited humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian needs include food and WASH. There are anecdotal reports of children suffering from diarrhoea.

Read more about Somalia

South Sudan

Humanitarian access is deteriorating as officials at the Uganda border are preventing some humanitarian supplies from being taken into the country. Delays and challenges in the delivery of humanitarian aid is likely to affect preparedness for the dry season. Road insecurity due to fighting around Yei is restricting humanitarian movement and hampering activities for Ebola preparedness.

In Unity, civilians and security authorities have begun to interfere with partners working on health, protection and GBV. Operational impediments and harassment also took place in opposition controlled areas in New Fangak, where 45,000 people are likely to be affected if partners are forced to suspend activities.

Read more about South Sudan

Syria

As IS territory is reduced to 5km² in Deir-ez-Zor, the SDF has announced it will use more precise military tactics because of the remaining civilians in the area. At least 10,000 people have fled the IS enclave in the last 10 days, many taking nothing with them. Some 12 children are reported to have died after arriving at Al Hol camp. Protection concerns related to forced returns are being raised for the Iraqi refugee population recently liberated from IS control.

Read more about Syria