Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 26 June 2018

Ethiopia

Some 800,000 people have been displaced since 13 April due to intercommunal violence along the border of Gedeo and West Guji zones (642,152 people in Gedeo and 176,098 in West Guji zone). At least 75 people have died due to conflict.

The influx of IDPs in some areas has nearly doubled the population and resources are stretched beyond capacity. Humanitarian needs include food, shelter, NFI and WASH supplies.

Read more about Ethiopia

Mali

Intercommunal violence has been increasing since mid-April in central Mali. Clashes between Dogon and Fulani communities over land and access to resources have affected civilians and caused displacement, including 7,500 new IDPs in Mopti region.

The latest incident on 23 June involved an attack led by Dogon armed men on Fulani inhabitants of Djenné Circle, resulting in 32 deaths.

Read more about Mali

Syria

On 19 June, the Syrian government launched an offensive on Daraa governorate, controlled by the Free Syrian Army (FSA). Airstrikes have targeted populated areas, health facilities and first responders.

Around 45,000 people have been displaced since the escalation of the conflict in June, and are fleeing towards the Jordanian border. Concerns for their safety are increasing after the Jordanian government announced on 24 June it could not receive more Syrian refugees.

Read more about Syria

Updated: 26/06/2018

Next GEO updated on Tuesday 3 July 2018