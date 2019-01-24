Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 24 January 2019

Palestine

An ongoing fuel crisis could lead to the closure of wards and hospitals across Gaza, while some clinical services have already been stopped during daily electricity blackouts in order to preserve fuel.

At the same time, humanitarian cash donations from Qatar which impact the operation of basic services, are now being withheld by Israel, after an Israeli soldier was injured.

Somalia

At least 24,000 people in Dhusamareeb city, central Somalia are facing an acute water shortage after the borehole serving the area collapsed.

People are travelling long distances and paying to access water. Efforts by the local community to repair the borehole have been unsuccessful and authorities have requested water trucking before the situation worsens.

The situation is expected to deteriorate until the rainy season in April as the dry season has started and drought conditions are projected to develop in the central regions.

South Sudan

IDPs are returning to their homes due to an improved security situation in South Sudan, with 600 returning to Maiwut and 12,000 to Fashoda, former Upper Nile state, from Sudan last week.

Local authorities have appealed to humanitarian organisations to help provide basic support. An IOM survey of 645 households in Wau PoC site showed that 40% of households intend to return to their areas of origin before March.

