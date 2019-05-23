Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 23 May 2019

Weekly picks

Burkina Faso

Attacks by extremist groups have been increasing in the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions, killing hundreds of people and triggering the displacement of close to 100,000 people since the start of the year.

Most recently, an attack by unidentified armed actors on a group of Christians in Kongoussi province on 13 May killed four. The conflict and insecurity have severely impacted basic services and humanitarian access.

Around 1,100 schools and 60 health centres remain closed. The majority of the displaced people are without shelter and needs are compounded due to the ongoing rainy season.

Chad

On 16 May, Boko Haram militants attacked the village of Ceilia, in the Lac region killing 13 people and burning several houses. This is the seventh attack by Boko Haram in Chad since June 2018, and the largest attack on civilians in 2019.

The event confirms the trend of Boko Haram's increased activity outside of Nigeria, with nearly 50% of all attacks carried out in neighbouring countries including Niger, Cameroon and Chad.

Nigeria

Banditry, cattle theft and hostage-taking for ransoms in Zamfara and Sokoto states has led to significant displacement, a high number of killings and the destruction of property.

In the past ten days, over 20,000 refugees have arrived in Maradi, Niger, where they are staying with the local population. Niger is already hosting 118,870 Nigeria refugees in other parts of the country, where the resources to meet their needs are constrained.

Refugees are likely to be in urgent need of basic services. Needs assessments in Maradi are ongoing.

