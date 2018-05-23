Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 23 May 2018

Afghanistan

Displacement continues to affect Afghanistan with over 27,000 new IDPs in the past week. Conflict is the primary reason for displacement, although drought and food insecurity are other important reasons.

Conflict has displaced some 10,000 people in Ghazni, while some 4,000 people have been displaced to Kabul and Bamyan. Other significant population movements have recently been reported in Farah due to shifting territorial control, and in Hirat and Kandahar provinces due to drought.

Somalia

Conflict, recent floods and the impact of Tropical Cyclone Sagar that made landfall on 19 May, are aggravating an already complex humanitarian situation in Somalia. Some 700,000 people were affected by the cyclone, which caused casualties and destroyed crops and livestock in Somaliland and Puntland.

In addition, around 10,000 people have been displaced by clashes between the forces of Puntland and Somaliland since 15 May. Meanwhile, populations in southern and central regions of Somalia are recovering from flash and river floods that have displaced over 229,000 people since mid-April and driven multi-sectoral needs.

South Sudan

Food security continues to deteriorate as conflict disrupts livelihoods and humanitarian access is constrained. There is high concern for Pibor, Jonglei state, and Kapoeta East, Eastern Equatoria state, where some households are possibly already in Catastrophe (IPC 5) as cattle raiding impacts pastoralist communities. Looting and ambushes in the region are further disrupting trade flows and humanitarian access.

Other areas at risk of Famine (IPC 5) in the absence of humanitarian assistance are the Greater Baggari area of Wau in Western Bahr el Ghazal state, central and southern Unity state, and northern Jonglei state.

Updated: 23/05/2018

Next GEO updated on Tuesday 29 May 2018