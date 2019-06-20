Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 20 June 2019

DRC - Complex crisis

Since early June, intercommunal fighting between Lendu and Hema communities led to the displacement of more than 300,000 people across Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu territories of Ituri province.

While the majority of people are staying in the open and public buildings in host communities, some 30,000 moved to existing displacement sites and at least 4,500 people have crossed into Uganda (https://www.acaps.org/country/uganda/crisis/country-level) in search for safety and assistance.

Priority needs include shelter, household items, food and WASH, however, most affected areas are largely inaccessible. Protection concerns are high as at least 160 people were killed and other incidents of extreme physical and sexual violence have been reported.

Eritrea - Complex crisis

All health facilities run by the Catholic Church in Eritrea have been seized by the government and closed. Government security officers removed staff, ordered patients to go home, and deployed soldiers to the centres.

The Catholic Church ran 22 health centres in the country, and their closure is likely to leave thousands of people without healthcare. Eight clinics in the Eritrean Eparchy of Keren alone serve an estimated 40,000 patients annually. The government also provides health services, but they are less accessible and of a lower standard.

It is likely that the government closed the health centres to retaliate against the Church for issuing a statement in April calling for reforms to stem emigration as well as a call from bishops for national reconciliation. Christians often face persecution in Eritrea, which has one of the worst records for human rights in the world.

Nigeria

In Northwest Nigeria (Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states), increased criminal violence has triggered large-scale population displacement within the states and across the border to Niger .

Since the start of the year hundreds of people have been killed in Northwest Nigeria by armed bandits. Security forces are already stretched tackling the insurgency by Boko Haram in the northeast. Most recently on 14 June at least 34 people were killed in attacks on villages in Zamfara state.

Rural communities in Northwest Nigeria have been terrorised by groups who have raided villages, stolen cattle, kidnapped for ransom and burned homes after looting food supplies. According to recent estimations, around 67,000 people have been internally displaced and are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. There are almost no humanitarian agencies on the ground to assist those displaced.

