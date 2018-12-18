Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 18 December 2018

Weekly Picks

Ethiopia

Hundreds of people have fled across the border to Kenya following violence between ethnic groups in Moyale town from 13-15 December. At least 34 people were killed and 161 people injured in the fighting. Humanitarian needs are reported.

Syria

More than 50,000 people are trapped in the Rukban makeshift settlement in dire conditions. The deaths of two children in less than one week highlights the need for a second aid convoy in December to provide emergency food, WASH, health and nutrition assistance.

Ukraine

45,000 people in government-controlled areas of Donetsk have been left without water after pipelines were turned off due to a significant leak close to the contact line in the non-government controlled area of Donetsk. If the leak is not repaired soon WASH and health needs are likely.

