18 Sep 2018

Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 18 August 2018

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
18 Sep 2018

Weekly picks

Cameroon

Thousands of people are fleeing the anglophone regions by bus, fearing escalating violence ahead of the 7 October election. Local authorities are tightening border controls while secessionists try to block access to/from the region.

The anglophone crisis continues to raise protection concerns, as secessionists and armed forces increasingly target civilians, with 400 civilian fatalities recorded in the past year alone.

Palestine

Education remains under threat in Palestine, as Khan al-Ahmar school in the West Bank faces immediate demolition, Abu T’aima school in Gaza was hit by Israeli shelling and UNRWA funding drops to an eight-year low, risking school closures if additional capital is not found.

Yemen

Conflict in Al Hudaydah city threatens food availability, as important WFP food-storage facilities and aid workers were recently attacked.

The lack of food is particularly severe in Hajjah province, where 17,000 cases of severe acute malnutrition were recorded in the first half of 2018. At least 20 children have died of starvation in Hajjah this year.

