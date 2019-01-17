Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 17 January 2019

DRC

In mid December intercommunal clashes between people of Banunu and Batende ethnicities in Yumbi territory (Mai-Ndombe) left almost 900 people dead and some 465 houses and buildings destroyed. Around 24,000 people fled to neighbouring Congo-Brazzaville. The new refugee influx places additional pressure on the 10,000 members of the host community already in need of humanitarian assistance. The renewed violence is believed to be related to tensions surrounding the recent election process.

Go to DRC page

LEBANON

Strong wind, snow and heavy rain, causing flash floods have severely affected over 22,000 Syrian refugees in more than 360 sites in Lebanon. Main humanitarian needs are shelter, winterisation kits, WASH, health and food. A minimum of 70,000 Syrian refugees, living in makeshift shelter arrangements, are further at risk, as weather conditions are not likely to improve over the coming days.

Go to Lebanon page

NIGERIA

Boko Haram attack on Rann, Borno state on 14 January, displaced several thousands of people. Insurgents set fire to buildings and shelters, and markets have been destroyed. The following day, some 8,000 people arrived in Bodo, Cameroon, and numbers are expected to rise further. In Cameroon, an urgent need of shelter, water, food and medical assistance has been reported. The recent attacks in Baga mark an upsurge in violence one month ahead of the elections.

Go to Nigeria page