Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 16 May 2019

Myanmar

Conflict between Myanmar Army and Arakan Army armed group is having a severe impact on civilians in Rakhine, causing displacement and arbitrary detention.

On 30 April, Myanma Army soldiers raided Kyauk Tan village, in Rathedaung Township. Some 275 male civilians were detained for two weeks, and six of them were killed while allegedly trying to escape.

Humanitarian access is restricted, and residents are not allowed to leave the village, leading to high food and water needs, as well as to livestock deaths due to hunger. The number of people displaced in 2019 in Rakhine is 29,200‬, as of 7 May.

South Sudan

Inter-communal clashes in Boma state from beginning of May resulted in 17 people killed and more than 100 women and children missing. Over 20,000 people were also displaced to neighbouring Kapoeta state.

IDPs in Mogos and Karkomuge are in dire need of humanitarian assistance including shelter, food, WASH and health. Cases of diarrhoea and respiratory infections are high among children and the elderly due to lack of clean drinking water. The influx of IDPs is likely to worsen the already poor humanitarian situation in Mogos and Karkomuge areas.

