Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 14 February 2019

CAR

At least 31 people were injured in fires that broke out in an IDP camp in Kaga-Bandoro, Nana Gribizi prefecture.

The fires occurred on 7 and 10 February, affecting some 4,500 people and damaging shelters, WASH facilities and a mobile health clinic.

Ethiopia

Fighting between unidentified armed groups in western and central Gondar has killed more than 30 people and destroyed approximately 300 houses in the last two weeks.

According to local media sources, up to 46,000 people may have been newly displaced by the spike in violence. Regional and national government authorities report supplying emergency food assistance to affected areas, but are struggling to meet the humanitarian needs of the displaced population.

South Sudan

13,000 people have been displaced in the last week following ongoing clashes between the army and National Salvation Front in and around Yei, from 19 January. Of these, 8,000 people were displaced within the area and 5,000 crossed the border to DRC.

Refugees in DRC are staying in the remote village of Ingbokolo, Ituri province, which lacks health facilities. They are in urgent need of food, water and medical attention.

