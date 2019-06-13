Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 13 June 2019

Mali

On 10 June, armed militias carried out an attack against Sobane Da, a predominantly Dogon village in Mopti region. According to the Malian government, 35 people were killed in the attack, though community members place the total number of casualties at more than 95. Though a full picture of the humanitarian impact is not yet available, preliminary reports suggest that a large number of houses and livestock were also destroyed in the attack. Central Mali has experienced a significant escalation of violence between the Dogon and Fulani communities in recent months linked to disputes over land, water, and other resources. Retaliatory attacks have become increasingly common, the most violent of which took place in March when Dogon militia killed nearly 160 Fulani villagers in Ogossogou. There is a significant risk that further retaliatory violence against civilians will take place.

Uganda

On 11 June, the Uganda Ministry of Health and WHO declared an Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in Kasese district, at the border with DRC. Three cases are confirmed and a minimum of 8 cases suspected. A 5-year old Congolese boy and his grandmother died on 12 June. Other family members have been transferred to an isolation centre for observation. A response team has been deployed to the affected districts to identify people at risk. Since August 2018, more than 2,000 confirmed cases of EVD have been confirmed in neighbouring districts in DRC, with nearly 1,400 deaths (CFR 67%).

Yemen

Intense rains in recent weeks have led to flash flooding in over 10 governorates affecting nearly 70,000 people (including some 18,000 IDPs) and caused multiple casualties. The 22 May Stadium, where about 3,000 migrants are detained has also flooded. As most districts are already affected by cholera, flooding is very likely to intensify the spread of the disease. There is an immediate need for emergency shelter, food and NFIs. Limited access, due to flooded roads and limited authorisations, is hampering the identification of affected people.

