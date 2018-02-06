Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 06 February 2018

DRC

Intercommunal clashes continue to drive displacement and protection concerns across the country. This week, some 10,000 people were reported displaced in Pweto, Haut-Katanga. At least 2,500 people were displaced in Djugu, Ituri.

Conflict has affected civilians in Mweka, Kasai. In addition, clashes between FARDC and armed groups are also driving humanitarian needs and displacement in Nord- and Sud-Kivu, and to neighbouring countries.

Syria

Escalation of violence across northwestern Syria and in Eastern Ghouta have increased protection and health concerns. Indiscriminate airstrikes, use of incendiary weapons, and multiple chemical attacks have been reported since January.

Over 20 health facilities have been affected in recent weeks. The majority of hospitals in Idleb are no longer operational, leaving the affected population with extremely limited access to medical services.

Yemen

Nearly 47,000 people have fled from Hodeidah and Taizz to Aden and nearby governorates since December 2017, following increased conflict between Houthi and pro-government forces.

Moreover, fighting in Aden last week highlighted the volatility of the security situation. Food, WASH, and health remain priority needs, and sustained imports and humanitarian access through the main ports of Hodeidah and Aden are critical to mitigate the risk of famine in the country.

