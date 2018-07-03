Global Emergency Overview Weekly Picks, 03 July 2018

AFGHANISTAN

Drought and conflict are triggering displacement in Afghanistan. Almost 20,000 people were displaced due to conflict in June, mostly in Nangarhar and Wardak provinces. Over 20,000 people have been forced to migrate due to drought, since the beginning of April. 4,000 were displaced within Badghis province, during the last week of June. The total number of IDPs in 2018 is over 132,000 countrywide.

DRC

The cholera outbreak affecting the country has intensified over the last few weeks. Over 600 cases and 34 deaths were reported between 11- 17 June, adding to some 12,000 cases and over 360 deaths reported in 2018 so far. Greater Kasai, South Kivu, and Kwilu are the most affected areas. Inadequate WASH and health infrastructures, insecurity, and displacement are exacerbating the spread of the disease.

MALI

Worsening security situation in northeastern Mali is hampering delivery of aid, especially in Gao and Menaka regions where almost 20,000 people are displaced by intercommunal violence and military operations since 2012. 4,400 of them were displaced between January and May 2018. Between 18-28 June, six NGOs suspended their activities in Menaka following security incidents. In the most recent attack, on 01 July, four civilians were killed and 31 people were injured during a car bomb attack on a military patrol in Gao region.

Updated: 03/07/2018

Next GEO updated on Tuesday 10 July 2018