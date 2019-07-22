Global Effort to Strengthen Available Evidence on Violence Affecting Children

EXPERTS GATHERED IN FLORENCE TO IMPROVE QUALITY OF DATA TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS ON SDGS

(22 July 2019) Ending violence against children (EVAC) by 2030 is among the most important goals for children in the SDGs. While advocacy and political will is on the upswing, improving the availability of quality evidence, and building cooperation to scale up promising programmes to end violence represent major challenges.

Recently more than 40 experts from international organizations, universities and leading organizations across the world—the EVAC Knowledge Network—gathered at UNICEF Innocenti in Florence, to discuss and explore critical issues on building the evidence base for ending violence against children.

Read more on www.unicef-irc.org