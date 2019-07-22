22 Jul 2019

Global Effort to Strengthen Available Evidence on Violence Affecting Children

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 22 Jul 2019 View Original

EXPERTS GATHERED IN FLORENCE TO IMPROVE QUALITY OF DATA TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS ON SDGS

(22 July 2019) Ending violence against children (EVAC) by 2030 is among the most important goals for children in the SDGs. While advocacy and political will is on the upswing, improving the availability of quality evidence, and building cooperation to scale up promising programmes to end violence represent major challenges.

Recently more than 40 experts from international organizations, universities and leading organizations across the world—the EVAC Knowledge Network—gathered at UNICEF Innocenti in Florence, to discuss and explore critical issues on building the evidence base for ending violence against children.

Read more on www.unicef-irc.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.