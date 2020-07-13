Global COVID-19 Emergency Response - 13 July 2020

**UNHCR COVID-19 Preparedness and Response **

Highlights

■ On 30 June, UNHCR launched a global online platform on the protection impact of temporary measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including access to territory and national asylum systems.

■ UN chiefs urged sustained support to Syrians on the eve of the fourth Supporting Syria and the Region conference in Brussels as the impact of COVID-19 wreaks havoc on economies and threatens to further destabilize the region. Pledges for both Syria and the region in the amount of 5.5 billion USD were raised for 2020 and an additional 2.2 billion USD in multi-year pledges.

■ In a high-level event, UNHCR sought sustained support for Afghan refugees and refugeehosting countries as support becomes even more urgent in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and a deepening regional socio-economic crisis.

■ Since the beginning of the COVID-19 response, over 56,800 household level handwashing taps have been installed in Bangladesh; 13,824 hand washing devices at latrine blocks and almost 120,000 refugee households have been provided with soap rations; over 23,000 refugee women have received female hygiene kits; and nearly 255,000 latrines and sanitary installations have been disinfected with chlorine solution.

■ UNHCR Pakistan’s COVID-19 cash assistance program is targeting 70,000 vulnerable refugee households. Some 22,000 families have been identified and approved for cash assistance. To date, over 5,000 families have collected their assistance