The Global Cost of Inclusive Refugee Education, January 2021

The WB and UNHCR published their joint report Global Cost of Inclusive Refugee Education, offering a standardized methodology to estimate refugee costs across all host communities. According to the report, the annual global cost for including all refugee children into national education systems would be around $4.85 billion. With this ambitious but attainable figure, the report also points towards the urgent need to improve the coordination of education financing in conflict-affected situations.

Executive Summary

This report estimates the cost of educating refugee children in the countries in which they currently reside. The cohort-average annual cost of providing education to all refugee students in low, lower-middle and upper-middle income host countries is US$4.85 billion. 2 A sensitivity analysis, relaxing model assumptions, suggests the estimate lies in the range of US$4.44 billion and US$5.11 billion. The total financing envelope required to provide K-12 years of education over a 13-year period to 2032 is US$63 billion. As data on the impact of COVID-19’s impact on education costs and public expenditure is still evolving, this paper provides a preCOVID-19 baseline for the estimated costs of educating all refugee children.

The Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) has placed enhanced responsibility-sharing at the center of the international refugee protection agenda. It commits stakeholders to specific measures to achieve that goal, including a proposal to measure their contributions.3 This requires a standardized and transparent methodology, developed through a participatory process, that can be used across all host countries; and provides the motivation for this work.

The report is cognizant of the fact that education in emergencies is not only a humanitarian crisis but also a development crisis with large numbers of refugee children spending their whole education life cycle in displaced settings. These environments are often already stretched to deliver quality education services. Eighty-five percent of the world’s displaced persons are hosted in low and lower middle-income countries. Where refugees are concentrated in border or rural regions, inclusive education systems can direct resources to previously underserved areas in host countries. Inclusive national education systems promote a streamlined response to the large influx of refugees by building resilient systems with benefits for refugees and host communities alike. It creates a framework for the international community to harmonize efforts and share the collective burden and responsibility of refugee education.

The costing methodology developed in this report is based on the key premise that refugee education is embedded in the host country education system, facing the same cost drivers and efficiency and quality constraints. This implies that refugee students receive an education that is “no better, no worse” than host country students in terms of teacher quality, school infrastructure, access to learning materials and other inputs. It starts with the public unit cost of education in each country for each level of education.

**Refugee education coefficients are then added to the unit costs to provide education services essential to the integration of refugees into national systems. These services include accelerated learning programmes, psychosocial support, support in the language of instruction, teacher training in refugee inclusiveness and so on. In addition, given the historical levels of low investment in early childhood education (ECE), this paper adds an ECE coefficient to primary public unit costs to estimate pre-primary costs for each country. While this paper uses uniform coefficients across all countries, these are likely to vary based on the local context.

Enrollment figures are based on estimates from UNHCR data on refugees, asylum seekers and Venezuelans displaced abroad. The methodology accounts for cohort structure by developing estimates for annual enrollment at each level of education. These enrollment figures are then multiplied with the estimated unit costs of refugee education and summed over the K-12 years of schooling to derive the country-specific financing envelope required to educate the existing population of refugee children in the host country. These figures are aggregated across all host countries to derive the total envelope required. The analysis assumes that there are no additional influxes of refugees beyond UNHCR figures as of June 2020 and that these populations do not leave their present host countries. While the model assumes targets of universal access to pre-primary, primary and secondary education, the report recognizes that this may not hold true in all host countries.

The average unit cost for refugee education is US$1,051. There are large variations by country income categorization: the average unit cost for refugee education in low, lower-middle and upper-middle income countries is US$171, US$663 and US$2,085 respectively. This report is accompanied by a dashboard where host countries can review summaries of country-specific refugee numbers, unit costs, cohort average annual costs, and average and total costs by level of education. These figures are also provided in the annex of the report.

Any methodology that is adopted will rest on a set of assumptions and agreed approaches, is likely to use proxies, omit some aspects, and rely on incomplete data sets. The cost of refugee-specific education programmes will differ by country and might not match the global average coefficients assumed in this report. These programmes will have to be differentiated by areas and years of intervention, geographical scope, technical capacity requirements, and so on. This report calls for improved data collection and reporting on refugee education, especially regarding demographics, the cost of refugee education programmes and how these evolve over time as the initial emergency response becomes a protracted situation, and the unit cost of public education in host countries. This will lead to improvements in the process of measuring the impact and contributions of host countries and make for more the accurate refugee education financing estimates.

While this report provides global as well as country-specific financing requirements, it does not attempt to substitute for national planning with inclusive education strategies and costed implementation plans, nor is it meant for cross-country comparisons. It aims to provide an aggregate dollar estimate of “what it would take” to educate all refugees in their current host countries. The estimates presented in this report do not reflect international commitments or obligations, nor current domestic expenditure on refugee education. This report commends the momentum gained in the development of national inclusive education systems and aims to support countries by providing guiding principles for costing refugee education.

Further, the provision of financial resources is a necessary but not sufficient condition for universal access and completion of education. This paper recognizes that barriers to access and completion persist even in countries that invests heavily in education. Improvements in quality and learning outcomes are also not directly correlated with greater education expenditure. While estimating the cost of access to quality education for refugees and host communities constitutes a larger exercise, and is an area for future work, this paper acknowledges the importance of focusing on the learning agenda alongside the access problem. Another area for future work is to estimate a mark-up for the cost of education interventions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This might include the costs of delivering remote education services, teacher training, curriculum reviews, devices to close the digital divide, and removing demand-side barriers as vulnerable children become even more susceptible to dropping or staying out of school.

Given that this is the first step towards measuring the cost of including refugees in national systems, the approach and methodology will be iterated, reviewed and improved over time.

Furthermore, the standardized, transparent and participatory approach can be adopted for other sectors in the future including health and water amongst others. While each sector will have a nuanced costing methodology, the importance of undertaking the costing exercise both for host countries and for the international community cannot be overemphasized. It is a crucial step towards understanding the needs of refugees and host countries, developing an adequate response framework, and catalyzing renewed discussions around responsibility-sharing.