Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration - Report of the Secretary-General (A/76/642) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/195 of 19 December 2018, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General, drawing on the United Nations Network on Migration, to report to the Assembly on a biennial basis on the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular migration, the activities of the United Nations system in this regard, as well as the functioning of the institutional arrangements. The present report also responds to the request made by the Assembly in its resolution 73/326 of 19 July 2019 for the Secretary-General, as part of the biennial report preceding each forum, drawing on the Network, to provide guidance for the deliberations during the forum, including the envisaged round tables and policy debate, and to make the report available at least 12 weeks ahead of each forum. The report builds on the inputs and outcomes from the Global Compact regional reviews, as well as dedicated Member State and stakeholder consultations and discussions with United Nations system entities. The drafting of the report was overseen by the Network’s Executive Committee, comprising the International Labour Organization, the International Organization for Migration, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the United Nations Children’s Fund, the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the United Nations Development Programme and the World Health Organization.

I. Introduction

The need for a cooperative framework on migration has never been more apparent, and the foresight of Member States and stakeholders in developing the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration has never been more evident. The first International Migration Review Forum, to be held in May 2022, presents the international community with a vital opportunity to reinforce the relevance and timeliness of the Compact, assess its impact to date and ensure that it is brought to bear in equipping societies for future challenges.

Since the adoption of the Compact, on 10 December 2018, international migration has remained ubiquitous and an issue of critical importance. This has been particularly apparent in the response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, for both good and ill. Migrants were among those groups most impacted, whether through increased risk of COVID-19 infection, restricted or non-existent access to health services and social protection, job losses, discrimination, protracted family separation, inability to access online learning and child services or unsafe and undignified returns.

The essential roles that so many migrants play as front-line service providers, pivotal actors in our supply chains and crucial sources of support for their families and communities have been rightly recognized and celebrated in many countries. As States responded to the pandemic and its impacts, many showed foresight in breaking down barriers, through policy or practice, to ensure non-discriminatory health-care and vaccine access and to ensure that migrant workers remained employed, for example, by adapting regular pathways. Others halted deportations and accelerated the use of alternatives to immigration detention. In addition, remittance flows hav e remained resilient as critical sources of support for families and communities.

Building on those examples will be an important component of the International Migration Review Forum and its outcome. Also important will be acknowledging and addressing the many deficits that remain, including the manner in which migration governance, whether as a response to COVID-19 or not, leaves too many migrants in desperate situations of vulnerability or denies them agency. Any failure to explicitly include migrants in vaccination plans undermines our commitment to broader public health goals and to combating inequality devalues the solemn commitment to leaving no one behind that Member States made in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It is also important to recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic has, in many ways, reshaped international migration. Evolving mobility restrictions and entry requirements have profoundly altered the mechanics and opportunities for admission, stay, work and return. It is clear, however, that many challenges predate the pandemic. Discrimination, xenophobia, misinformation and the stigmatization of migrants or minorities associated with migration remain virulent. In this environment, migrants are vilified and even considered as threats. It is unacceptable that, in today’s world, thousands of migrants are subject to great suffering and disappear or die during their migration journeys.

The guiding principles, objectives and proposed actions of the Compact provide the road map for addressing those challenges. Indeed, as shown in the present report, the Compact’s value as a touchstone and guide for States has been demonstrated throughout the pandemic, as they work to make migration work for all.

Amid emerging transitions, the vision of the Compact must be promoted in order to facilitate and recognize the benefits of safe, orderly and regular migration for everyone and to enhance the Compact’s potential to promote the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Dedicated efforts, including through concrete commitments towards the implementation of the Compact, will be integral to the next phase of realizing the Compact’s vision. In particular, the forthcoming International Migration Review Forum provides an opportunity to harness the power of multilateralism to provide concrete guidance in three areas of overarching and common importance.

The first area relates to how inclusive societies can be further promoted and how to ensure that migrants are more effectively integrated into communities and economies, whether of destination, transit or origin, and not defined simply by their migration status.

The second area relates to how regular migration can be further fostered through diversified pathways, opportunities for regularization and sustainable reintegration, while addressing the reverberations of the pandemic and preparing for the intensifying impacts of climate change and for the evolution of our societies and economies.

The third area relates to how to reduce the vulnerabilities that undermine the rights or well-being of migrants, their families and societies, including the tragedies that stem from irregular and precarious migration and the responses to them.