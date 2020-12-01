Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration - Report of the Secretary-General (A/75/542) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Seventy-fifth session

Agenda items 14 and 122

Integrated and coordinated implementation of and follow-up to the outcomes of the major United Nations conferences and summits in the economic, social and related fields

Follow-up to the outcome of the Millennium Summit

Summary

The present report is submitted pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/195, in which the Assembly requested the Secretary-General, drawing on the United Nations Network on Migration, to report to the Assembly on a biennial basis on the implementation of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, the activities of the United Nations system in this regard and the functioning of the institutional arrangements. It is the first report responding to this mandate and is based on extensive input and consultation.

I. Introduction