Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration Pledging initiative

**Pledge by members of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee on migrants affected by crises

a. We will continue our efforts to protect humanitarian space and reject the politicization of aid for migrants in countries in crisis.

b. We will collectively advocate for the rights, protection, and safety of all migrants, regardless of their migration status and at all stages of their journeys.

c. We commit to reducing risks, including through inclusive protection risk assessments and mitigation, to ensure that all migrants in crisis settings, including vulnerable migrants, can access essential and life-saving assistance and protection.

d. We are committed to being part of the solution to the worsening climate crisis and we will undertake collective advocacy for stepped up support to migrants most at risk and vulnerable to the devastating effects of the climate crisis.

e. We will continue to invest in strengthening early warning systems, develop and implement anticipatory actions, develop emergency procedures and toolkits and launch emergency operations to enhance protection and minimize migrants’ loss of lives.

f. We will continue to strengthen the linkages with peace and development actors, including by promoting joint gender and conflict sensitivity analyses, multi-donor approaches and multi-year funding cycles, to achieve outcomes that ensure respect for the rights of affected migrants and strengthen their resilience and coping capacities.

g. We will ensure that migrants affected by crisis have access to humanitarian assistance, including by adopting non-discriminatory and migrant-inclusive approaches to crisis preparedness and response, consistent with the objectives of the GCM and the recommendations of the Guidelines to Protect Migrants in Countries Experiencing Conflict or Natural Disaster (MICIC Guidelines).

h. We commit to addressing the risks of trafficking in persons in humanitarian response, and actively identifying and assisting victims of trafficking in the context of international migration.

i. We will continue to actively contribute to the shared responsibility for migration, ensuring that all people migrating are treated humanely and have access to the essential rights and services that are critical to their survival and dignity, in line with its guiding principles and a 360-degree vision of international migration.

Signatories: Catholic Relief Services (CRS)

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA)

InterAction

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

International Organization for Migration (IOM)

United Nations Human Settlement Programme (UN-HABITAT)

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Steering Committee for Humanitarian Response (SCHR)

Special Rapporteur for the Human Rights of Internally Displaced Persons

World Food Programme (WFP)

World Health Organization (WHO)