Navigating barriers and maximising incentives in support of refugees and host countries.

Three years after the launch of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR), little is still known about the results, challenges and opportunities of its implementation.

To help fill this important accountability gap in GCR implementation, The Danish Refugee Council (DRC), the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) have launched the report: ‘The Global Compact on Refugees Three Years On: navigating barriers and maximising incentives in support of refugees and host countries’.

The report outlines key recommendations for the international community, donor governments, international organisations, humanitarian and development organisations.