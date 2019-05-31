Global Coalition to alleviate poverty amongst refugees and host communities

Refugees and Host Communities: Poverty Situation

Globally, 68.5 million individuals are forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, natural disaster or generalized violence

Among refugees, 85 % – or 16.9 million refugees – are hosted in developing countries facing socioeconomic challenges and high levels of poverty

In 13 countries surveyed by UNHCR, 50% of refugees and 44% of host communities (WBG 2018) live in extreme poverty