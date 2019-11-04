Global Cluster Coordination Group, Progress Report, April-October 2019

Achievement 1: Review of the Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring Tool

▪ Overview of achievement/ deliverable: The Cluster Coordination Performance Monitoring (CCPM) was developed by the IASC Sub-Working Group (SWG) on the Cluster Approach and implemented since 2013. It has seen minor changes in recent years. In 2019, the Global Cluster Coordinators Group undertook a light revision of the CCPM Guidance to enhance its utility with clusters in the field.

Revisions made to the CCPM in 2019 include:

Flexibility in using the CCPM survey. (Note: assessing performance against the six core functions and AAP remains mandatory - examples of different survey approaches have been gathered and included in the annex)

The final report structure is now mandatory and includes as a minimum the 6+1 cluster functions

Guidance is shorter and specific to supporting workshop facilitation and includes coordination effectiveness

▪ Potential impact on the ground: The CCPM provides a mechanism for cluster partners and coordinators to identify strengths and weaknesses of performance around the core cluster functions and AAP and agree actions towards improvement. This is expected to lead to more effective coordination of humanitarian response across all clusters.

▪ Engagement/partnerships pursued with non-IASC bodies/partners for the completion of this body of work:

Translators Without Borders (TWB) was engaged to translate the document from English to Arabic/French and Spanish.

▪ Follow-up plans: As next steps, three global cluster coordinators are reviewing the translated versions into Arabic,

French and Spanish. These will be circulated to the field in the last quarter of 2019. Global Cluster Coordinators continue to support field counterparts in using CCPM both remotely and where necessary with field missions.