Global clinical data platform for monkeypox case report form (CRF) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

Overview

WHO invites Member States, health facilities and other entities to participate in the global effort to collect anonymized clinical data relating to suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox and contribute data to the WHO Global Clinical Platform.

WHO has developed a clinical characterization case report forms (CRF) to standardize data collection of clinical features of monkeypox among outpatient and hospitalized cases.

For onboarding to the WHO Global Clinical Platform for monkeypox, please contact: monkeypox_clinicaldataplatform@who.int