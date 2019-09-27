Global Climate Strike – Global Educo’s statement: We stand together with children in the Global Climate Strike

Children have the right to express their opinion on matters that affect them. There can be no doubt that the Climate Crisis falls into this category. It is affecting them today. It will continue to affect them far into the future unless action is taken now. We stand together with children in the Global Climate Strike.

We live in a global world in which we all depend on each other and, as a result, our actions affect the whole planet. During the last few decades, the sustainability and conservation of our planet has not been a priority for our governments. As a consequence we’re now facing an environmental crisis and, in the coming years, irreversible changes will take place in the global eco-system. Water scarcity, floods and food insecurity are putting our future at risk. Children in developing countries and communities have contributed the least to it, but they will suffer the brunt of the consequences. Hundreds of thousands of young people, adolescents and children all over the world are confronting these truths and striking to stop this injustice. We must listen to them and act together to achieve systematic change.

It’s a matter of rights

All children have the right to express their opinion and have it taken into account in matters that affect them , like climate change. The promotion of child participation in society is critical. It is the starting point of transformative action and a central pillar of solidarity, action and cooperation. Children are agents of social change and their voice must be heard on issues that affect them, such as environmental sustainability.

Right to be listened to

Children have the right to express their opinion and adults have a corresponding responsibility to listen. The Convention on the Rights of the Child underlines the importance of active listening by adults. It is our responsibility. However, the fulfilment of this right faces barriers such as the belief that children do not have the capacity to participate and a vision of children as mouth-pieces for adults. We stand together with children in overcoming these obstacles.

Global Climate Strike

Knowing what children value is critical for Educo. All our actions aim to guarantee and promote children and adolescents’ right to participation, in pursuit of full citizenship. The Global Climate Strike is an opportunity for children to raise their voices and tell the world what they think.

As an NGO working for the future of children, Educo joins the global movement #StandTogetherNow for a just, peaceful and sustainable world. We’re calling on governments to guarantee freedom of expression and association for all, including children and adolescents, as well as demanding that countries honour their commitments on tackling the climate crisis.

We stand with children and support the strike.