Global civil society network commits to mitigating the effects of climate change through early humanitarian action

Lead on collective evidence and learning activities to build the evidence base for early action, and facilitate the exchange of best practiceThe Start Networkaims to achieve these commitments by expanding its existing humanitarian financing tools, which currently enable timely and early humanitarian action, and connecting them into a framework of national and global financing mechanisms. The aim is for aid charities to have access to a suite of financing mechanisms for different types of crisis, in advance for predictable disasters, or quickly following unexpected crises. REAP is a new partnership involving the governments of the UK, Egypt, Finland, with the Met Office, the IFRC, Start Network and other partners. The aim of the partnership is to expand early action financing and improve early warning systems and the capacity to act on the risks they identify, to save lives, protect livelihoods and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of response. Christina Bennett, Start Network’s incoming CEO said: “Most disasters are predictable. But being unprepared means that we miss the critical opportunities to save lives and build long-term resilience. The Start Network aims to change this by shifting to a proactive rather than reactive approach, using early humanitarian action and pre-agreed financing. Our commitment to the Risk-informed Early Action Partnership will enable us and other partners to approach this in a coordinated way.”