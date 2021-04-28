Global CCCM Cluster Strategy 2021-2023

Mission

CCCM Cluster works to represent displaced people in camps and camp-like settings to have fair and dignified access to assistance, information, and protection for as long as necessary.

Vision

Communities affected by or at risk of displacement, have their rights and dignity respected and have access to the assistance, information, and protection they require.

Values

We prioritise quality of life, safety, and dignity, through

Ensuring the best possible protection and assistance

Striving for timely and durable solutions

Maximising the predictability of services We promote accountability, through

Recognising differential and specific needs • Always working through participation and collaboration

Goals