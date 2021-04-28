World
Global CCCM Cluster Strategy 2021-2023
Mission
CCCM Cluster works to represent displaced people in camps and camp-like settings to have fair and dignified access to assistance, information, and protection for as long as necessary.
Vision
Communities affected by or at risk of displacement, have their rights and dignity respected and have access to the assistance, information, and protection they require.
Values
We prioritise quality of life, safety, and dignity, through
Ensuring the best possible protection and assistance
Striving for timely and durable solutions
Maximising the predictability of services We promote accountability, through
Recognising differential and specific needs • Always working through participation and collaboration
Goals
Provide knowledge and skills to enable inclusive and quality programming
Empower and support operational actors to localise CCCM responses
Collaborate with sectors and actors to improve field coordination
Enhance visibility and recognition of CCCM in humanitarian preparedness, response, and recovery