World

Global CCCM Cluster Strategy 2021-2023

Format
Other
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Mission

CCCM Cluster works to represent displaced people in camps and camp-like settings to have fair and dignified access to assistance, information, and protection for as long as necessary.

Vision

Communities affected by or at risk of displacement, have their rights and dignity respected and have access to the assistance, information, and protection they require.

Values

We prioritise quality of life, safety, and dignity, through

  • Ensuring the best possible protection and assistance

  • Striving for timely and durable solutions

  • Maximising the predictability of services We promote accountability, through

  • Recognising differential and specific needs • Always working through participation and collaboration

Goals

  1. Provide knowledge and skills to enable inclusive and quality programming

  2. Empower and support operational actors to localise CCCM responses

  3. Collaborate with sectors and actors to improve field coordination

  4. Enhance visibility and recognition of CCCM in humanitarian preparedness, response, and recovery

Related Content