Global Camp Management and Camp Coordination (CCCM) Cluster - Global CCCM Cluster Membership Criteria

I. Preface

The foundations of the current international humanitarian coordination system were set by General Assembly resolution 46/182 in December 1991. Almost 15 years later, in 2005, a major reform of humanitarian coordination, known as the Humanitarian Reform Agenda, introduced a number of new elements to enhance predictability, accountability and partnership. The Cluster Approach was one of these new elements.

Clusters are groups of humanitarian organizations, both UN and non‐UN, in each of the main sectors of humanitarian action, e.g. water, health and logistics. They are designated by the Inter‐Agency Standing Committee (IASC) and have clear responsibilities for coordination.

The Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster is an Inter‐Agency Standing Committee coordination mechanism1 that supports people affected by natural disasters and Internally Displaced People (IDPs) affected by conflict with the means to live in safe, dignified and appropriate settings.

To deliver on its mandate (i.e. the coordination of a joint accountable humanitarian response to deliver on the above‐mentioned tasks), the CCCM Cluster relies on its members, both at the national and global level. This document details the membership types; eligibility criteria; responsibilities and application process for any organization/network wishing to become a member of the CCCM Cluster at the global level.

This document outlines the criteria for membership of the global CCCM Cluster. The document by no means is applied to any field level cluster or other coordination structure where the criteria and conditions are set at the field level by the respective coordinators and in line with the exiting Inter‐ Agency Standing Committee coordination mechanism mechanisms.