Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster Annual Meeting (2-3 October 2019)

Executive Summary

The Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster (GCCCMC) held its annual meeting on 2 and 3 October 2019 in Geneva, Switzerland. The annual meeting targeted CCCM cluster coordinators, information management officers and other CCCM practitioners, including programme managers, camp managers, donors, as well as national and local authority counterparts - while humanitarian actors from across the sectorial spectrum interested in camp management issues also attended - representing 28 country operations.

The focus of the 2019 annual meeting was on presenting latest developments in the various areas relevant for the sector, while also advancing the sustainability and energy agenda. The underlying objective of the retreat was to gather suggestions for actions that contribute to localisation of the CCCM response in each of the presented areas. Based on the feedback from the previous years, the retreat’s format privileged few plenary presentations and more break-out sessions with a maximum of 2-3 formal presenters, to allow time for discussions among smaller groups and maximize the interaction, before summarizing the outcomes to the plenary on each day.

The first day opened with an overview of events, developments and challenges at global and country levels having occurred since the last retreat; detailing the current CCCM coordination mechanisms for IDP responses (including active Clusters and Sector/Working Groups); with the verbal acknowledgement of practitioners attending from other displacement contexts. This plenary session, led by Global CCCM Cluster Coordinators Wan Sophonpanich (IOM) and Daniela Raiman (UNHCR), reviewed the action points for the Global CCCM Cluster from the 2018 annual meeting and what has been achieved – including the launch of a new website, delivery of a Global CCCM Training of Trainers, and the publication of four CCCM Case Studies’ Chapters detailing best practices and innovations in various CCCM response thematic areas. The session also introduced four Global CCCM Cluster Working Groups that have been formed or are in the process of forming in 2019 – Area-based Approaches; Capacity Development; Participation in Displacement; and Camp Management Standards.

Following the introduction and until lunch of the second day, a total of 16 break-out sessions were organized, with 4 sessions running in parallel in each of the four 1.5 hours’ time slots, that the participants could choose from.

The first four breakout sessions included presentations and discussions on the minimum preparedness actions for CCCM; collaboration with protection actors; perspectives on CCCM learning needs; and learning from urban planning and preparing for when camps become villages and towns. The afternoon sessions looked at the area-based approach and planning for 2020; efficient and adapted community feedback mechanisms; sustainable and connected settlements with reduced energy footprints; and how childhood development can be enhanced in a camp or camp-like setting.

The second day early break-out sessions focused on the engagement and negotiation with state and nonstate armed actors, as well as, civilian character of camps; a working session for the Participation in Displacement Working Group; a working session for the Camp Management Standards Working Group; and collaboration of Camp Management Authorities with WASH and health partners to minimise the spread of infectious diseases. These were followed by the last batch including exploration of the role of camp management in return, integration and resettlement (HDN); inclusion of disability and other special needs into camp management; discussion on camp management indicators, measuring and costing for HRP; and understanding HLP issues.

Dedicated time on day 1 was reserved to a market place, designed as an opportunity for CCCM practitioners to catch up on what has been taking place in countries around the world, exchange lessons learned in an informal setting, as well to invite stakeholders to present their services and products. The last break-out time slot also had a special session trialling an innovative people-oriented design addressing a camp management challenge identified on day 1 (through mentimeter) as needing more feedback from the service users.

The final afternoon plenary interventions provided the opportunity to the Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) members (NRC, DRC, Acted) to share updates on their achievements and to the facilitator and the Global Cluster Coordinators to debrief on and prioritize action points to inform the work plan of the Global CCCM Cluster in 2020.