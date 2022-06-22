Global Annual Results Report 2021: Goal Area 5 - Every child has an equitable chance in life

Executive Summary

Anchored in the Convention on the Rights of the Child, UNICEF’s universal mandate is to uphold the rights of all children. The results under UNICEF Goal Area 5 (Every child has an equitable chance in life) build on the principle of leaving no one behind, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a specific focus on tackling key dimensions of exclusion, discrimination and inequality, while upholding the rights of children affected by humanitarian crisis through the Core Commitments for Children. Goal Area 5 leverages UNICEF’s lead role and expertise in eliminating child poverty, building social protection systems, enhancing public finance for children, and addressing gender equality, disability and adolescent participation.

Specifically, UNICEF works to reduce child poverty by making children living in poverty visible, enhancing governments’ capacity to systematically measure and monitor child poverty and to integrate these analyses to influence national policies and strategies; it also leverages its expertise in public finance for children to ensure inclusive and rights-based financing, and to enhance the efficiency, equity and transparency of social sector budget allocations, enhancing impacts for children and influencing fiscal policies and mechanisms. Moreover, UNICEF works to enhance the coverage and adequacy of child-sensitive social protection systems, including in humanitarian contexts; to address discrimination, including on the grounds of age, gender identity and disability – such as through gender and disability assessments and response plans to ensure the coverage and adequacy of social protection for these vulnerable groups; and to increase the participation, voice and agency of children, and adolescents and young people in civic life. UNICEF takes a leading role in amplifying child rights advocacy (specifically in relation to social protection as a right) in human rights mechanisms, including to call attention to the intersecting forms of discrimination faced by children.

In 2021, UNICEF supported 157 countries and invested over US$727 million in Goal Area 5, including US$352 million for humanitarian action, to provide children with an equitable chance in life.