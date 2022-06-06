Global Annual Results Report 2021: Goal Area 3 - Every child is protected from violence and exploitation

Goal Area 3: Progress, results achieved and lessons from 2021

Government leaders, political leaders and all leaders across the world, we need more commitment to help end violence against children.

Sarafina, Youth Activist, Ghana, Global Forum for Children and Youth (CY21)

In 2021, continued school closures, along with disruptions in health, social and child protection and other services, and caregiver deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic have placed the most vulnerable at an increased risk of multiple rights violations such as violence against children and women, child marriage, child labour, trafficking, and family separation.

And with twice as many children living in countries with complex emergencies than two years ago, the threat to rights to protection of these children is particularly acute. While countries in situations of fragility and conflict are some of the hardest hit, certain other contexts also accentuate threats to the protection of children, including poverty and loss of livelihoods, violence along migration routes, and increasingly, violence in the virtual world. Children also face discrimination and neglect due to disability, racism, xenophobia, sexual orientation and gender identity, and ethnicity.

Against this backdrop, UNICEF Child Protection worked together with partners in 153 countries to continue progress in the final year of its Strategic Plan, 2018–2021. UNICEF adapted programming to continue to reach vulnerable and marginalised children across the world, reaching an all-time high number of children across many areas of UNICEF’s child protection work.

Highlights

Working in close collaboration with a coalition of governments, United Nations agencies, civil society organizations and other partners, UNICEF child protection (Goal Area 3) teams around the world were able to deliver a wide array of results across 153 countries, including to 124 new and ongoing humanitarian situations. Scaled-up interventions, strengthened systems, and improved data reporting and information management mechanisms have enabled UNICEF and partners to reach millions of children, parents and caregivers with UNICEF-supported programmes. This report summarizes how UNICEF and its partners contributed to Goal Area 3 in 2021 and reviews the impact of these accomplishments on children and the communities in which they live.