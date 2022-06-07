Global Annual Results Report 2021: Goal Area 2 - Every child learns

Highlights

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was already facing a learning crisis: over 260 million children had never set foot in a classroom, and those in school did not necessarily learn and acquire necessary skills. Recognizing the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on marginalized children, UNICEF scaled up interventions focused on continuity of learning during school closures and getting learning back on track for marginalized children who were most impacted by the pandemic. This report documents the unstinting efforts of UNICEF staff around the world to protect children’s rights to education and protect them from the worst effects of the pandemic and school closures. It also offers a sober acknowledgement of the grave impacts of the pandemic on children’s education, the exacerbated inequities, the growing learning loss, and new obstacles placed in the path of children eager to learn. The report demonstrates the determination of UNICEF to support countries in building back better, to restore pathways to learning, and develop more resilient education systems going forward.