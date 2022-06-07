Global Annual Results Report 2021: Goal Area 1 - Every child survives and thrives

Highlights

Throughout 2021, countries around the world continued to combat and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. And while notable progress has been made since the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, the world remains significantly off-track towards meeting many of them. Despite significant global challenges, UNICEF is deeply committed to reaching the SDGs through high quality and targeted programming, robust partnerships at the country, regional and international levels, and passionate advocacy on a global scale to keep the rights of children at the forefront of the development agenda.

This report covers progress made for children and their communities during 2021 through UNICEF’s Goal Area 1, which feeds directly into SDGs 2, 3, 4 and 5 by bringing together four interconnected programmes – health, nutrition, HIV/AIDS and early childhood development (ECD) – with the aim of ensuring that all children survive and thrive.