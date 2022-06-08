Global Annual Results Report 2021: Gender Equality

Highlights

The commitment of UNICEF to an equal future for all girls and boys recognizes that promoting gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls is central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Gender Action Plan, 2018–2021 (GAP) is UNICEF’s road map for promoting gender equality throughout its work, guiding its contributions towards the SDGs and the 2030 Agenda. Marking the final year of the GAP implementation cycle, this report summarizes how UNICEF, together with its partners, contributed to gender equality over the last four years, with an emphasis on results in 2021 to improve the lives of children and the communities in which they live.

Looking forward, UNICEF will embark on a new Gender Action Plan, 2022-2025, which envisions a bolder role for UNICEF in its effort to achieve more transformative results for girls and women in all dimensions of their lives.