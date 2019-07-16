The Global Alliance for Humanitarian Innovation - Creating More Impactful Innovation Capabilities in the Aid Sector

The sector has reached a plateau in its application of innovation, stranding Aid’s innovators, leaving them unprepared to address many of the most challenging and important problems.

Stalled Progress to Impact

Over the last decade the Aid Sector as developed new skills in innovation. The creative toolkit now includes the mindset to fail fast, a practice of continuously measuring impact, and recognition of the need to actively engage users in the design process.

With this progress, it may be tempting to step back and focus on innovation initiatives that promise operational benefits in aid delivery and community well-being. Unfortunately, this overstates the progress that has been made. The sector has reached a plateau in its application of innovation, stranding Aid’s innovators and leaving them unprepared to address many of the most challenging and important problems.

Scaling is still a rare achievement, so that even ‘successful’ pilot programs fail to deliver impact at scale. Of even greater concern is the ability of current innovation practices to address big complex challenges and drive systemic shifts capable of driving a step change in aid.

Current innovation practices clearly work to design and test new technology based tools. Today, there are a more than million ‘apps’ on each mobile phone platform. Yet, it is unlikely that another mobile app or targeted technical invention will be capable of transforming complex systems problems such as fragile ecologies, urban poverty, aid in conflict, and gender based violence. Over the last year, the Humanitarian Innovation Fund (HIF) and the Global Alliance for Humanitarian Innovation (GAHI) released a series of three papers that outlined the need to move beyond the current innovation plateau. The HIF paper Too Tough to Scale described a range of systemic challenges that block innovators from bringing even well designed projects to scale.

GAHI’s Pathways to Scale created a framework that could organize the many challenges innovators were facing on their journey to scale. The final paper, GAHI’s Innovation 3.0 proposed an approach for moving off the plateau, creating a new generation of innovation skills and methodologies that leverage complex system change.

Systems Innovation is particularly relevant for the Aid Sector, where so many aspects of both the capabilities and challenges are entwined in dynamic multi-actor networks. These complex systems are difficult working tools, but they provide a powerful creative foundation where sophisticated innovation practices can be bought to bear on difficult problems.

This is part of a series of three short papers that proposes ways to build out this next generation of innovation practice. The focus is on concrete steps, which initiatives sponsors of innovative change could support to move innovation practices off the current plateau. This paper addresses a range of opportunities in five different areas of system innovation. The remaining two papers look more deeply at the possibilities in innovation labs and innovation funding.