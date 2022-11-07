Global Advocacy Strategy 2022-2027

Overview

The refreshed Global Advocacy Strategy (GLAS) covers 5 years, aligning with our new Global Strategy, ‘Girls Standing Strong’ (FY23-FY27). Within our mission to strive for a just world that advances children’s rights and equality for girls, the GLAS outlines our commitments to use advocacy, based on human rights principles and anti-racist values, that are informed by data and evidence, to promote gender equality through a global girls’ and young women’s rights agenda.

In particular, the GLAS reaffirms a strategic and inclusive approach that puts girls’ and young women’s agency, leadership and organisation at the heart of our advocacy.

Plan International has committed to adopt a Gender Transformative Approach (GTA) in all its programming and influencing work to be able to sustainably contribute to gender justice and equality and to play a critical role in actively adopting and implementing efforts to shift power, tackle the root causes of systemic exclusion and racism and promote diversity and inclusion between all children, young people and adults, but with a special focus on girls and young women in all of their diversity.

The GLAS closely aligns our global advocacy work with our global flagship campaign for girls and with our programmes across all regions, building on our Areas of Global Distinctiveness (AoGDs).

The ambitious shared Goals of the GLAS are for transformative change in the areas of:

• Girls’ Leadership

• Education

• Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights

• Ending Violence Against Girls

• Economic Empowerment

• Girls in Crisis

• Child Early and Forced Marriage and Unions (CEFMU)

• Climate Change