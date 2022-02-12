Give „P“ a Chance: Peacebuilding, Peace Operations and the HDP Nexus

Carina Böttcher, Andreas Wittkowsky

Executive Summary

In their coalition agreement for 2021-2025, the three parties forming Germany’s new federal government declared their intent to actively contribute to the implementation of the goals of the Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) Nexus. This pledge is based on the insight that in complex situations of humanitarian crisis and conflict, the activities of humanitarian, development and peacebuilding actors must be more closely linked. The aim of the nexus approach is to bring more coherence to international crisis engagement – and thus make it more effective.

At the same time, the United Nations (UN) is seeking to further develop its Peace and Security Architecture, including its peace operations. The Security Council has increasingly mandated “multidimensional” peace operations that implement a wide range of peacebuilding tasks. Several UN Secretaries-General have driven reforms to link peace operations more closely with the activities of UN agencies.

Other efforts have sought to strengthen the interface between policy areas in the context of the major UN development policy initiatives, such as the current Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Peacebuilding features in SDG 16, while fragility and violent conflict are now a priority in the development debate.

Essentials of the HDP Nexus Approach

The Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) nexus emerged from a World Humanitarian Summit initiative to better link humanitarian aid and development cooperation through a New Way of Working. It was then complemented by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to include peacebuilding.

With respect to bilateral donors, it was the International Network on Conflict and Fragility (INCAF) and the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the OECD that dealt with the nexus. The largest donor nations committed themselves to reforms aimed at taking the HDP nexus into account in their funding decisions. This also put pressure on implementing organisations they fund, including the UN agencies, to commit to the nexus approach.

The HDP nexus approach builds on earlier debates on comprehensive approaches, all of which aimed to link a variety of actors more closely. In contrast to the previous strict rejection by humanitarian actors, there is currently a broader spectrum of opinions: while some also reject the new HDP nexus approach, others embrace the concept and are adapting their work accordingly.

There is little agreement when it comes to the peace pillar. In the UN system, it includes security actors and peace operations, but the HDP nexus is mainly discussed in development and humanitarian circles.

For humanitarian and civil society organisations, the peace dimension often consists of what is called “small p”: the promotion of societal peace and social cohesion through conflict-sensitive project activities.

Actors that are primarily concerned with security aspects and the “Big P” (high-level political dialogues, diplomatic initiatives or peace operations) hardly feature in the HDP nexus approach. For those that are part of the UN system, the reform of the UN Peace and Security Architecture is their anchoring point.

Essentials of the Peace and Security Architecture

Over the past three decades, the UN Peace and Security Architecture has steadily strengthened the link between the UN’s three pillars of peace and security, development, and human rights.

Long before its emergence in UN policy documents, the interface between H, D and P was acknowledged in multidimensional peace operations. The UN Security Council has been mandating missions with tasks that followed a nexus logic for some time.

At the beginning of the millennium, the UN adopted a concept for integrated missions and integrated UN presences. Key players here are the Resident Coordinators, who lead the UN Country Teams, represent the UN system on the ground, and provide strategic leadership for its cohesion.

Recommendations

Especially in light of the future development of peace operations, the nexus is gaining relevance. First, in the face of a greater reluctance to mandate multidimensional missions, the supporting peacebuilding role of humanitarian and development actors is becoming increasingly important. Second, considering the HDP nexus in the transition of peace operations, i.e. the transfer of their competencies to other actors on the ground, is equally central.

The next UN peacebuilding review offers an opportunity to further link the discourses on the Peace and Security Architecture and the HDP nexus. In countries where peace operations are deployed, it is important to support the Resident Coordinators in their efforts to establish coherent strategies in line with the UN’s integrated approach and the HDP nexus.

This should also feature more prominently in the debates of international donors. In particular, the conceptual work in INCAF should further raise awareness of the link to peace operations and their transitions among its members and associated multilateral institutions.

Germany, together with its closest partners, should constructively promote the UN and OECD processes, call for progress in the multilateral debate and back this up with financial incentives. Peace operations, including support to and regular exchange with them, should be a fixed point of conceptual considerations in Germany’s inter-ministerial approach and the Joint Analysis and Agreed Planning (GAAP) of the Federal Foreign Office (AA) and the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Here, they can also draw on the institutional knowledge that Germany has gained through the secondment of personnel to such missions.

The growing number of protracted humanitarian crises and the financial constraints of international engagement have given new emphasis to the need for a comprehensive approach – including peace and security actors where relevant. When humanitarian crises are accompanied by simmering or open violent conflicts, it is often insufficient to pursue peacebuilding activities exclusively in the sense of a “small p”. Rather, it is important to align project level activities with the goals and the actors of the “Big P”.

As personnel in institutions are constantly changing, it is important to keep the debate going, to enable collective learning and develop practical solutions. Institutional innovations that promote a cooperative mind-set among all stakeholders and show what is practicable are invaluable.