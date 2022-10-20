GF-TADs Strategy for 2021–2025 – summary

The third external evaluation of the GF-TADs conducted in 2018, stressed the relevance of the coordination mechanism and the need to strengthen its governance, membership and result-oriented vision.

The increasing level of challenges in the control of TADs, amplified by the COVID-19 global crisis, reveals the importance of ensuring a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach that promotes efficiency and synergies across control activities and strengthens sustainable capacities to control TADs.

In that view, the GF-TADs Strategy describes the following three objectives for the period 2021-2025. This publication provides a summary of this Strategy.