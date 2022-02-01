Getting to Zero: Mapping UNFPA Leadership on Ending Gender-based Violence

BACKGROUND

Gender-based violence (GBV) is one of the world’s most pervasive human rights violations. Defined as any harmful act perpetrated against a person’s will and based on socially ascribed gender differences between females and males, GBV includes acts that inflict physical, sexual or mental harm, threats of such acts, coercion and deprivation of liberty. The number of women and girls subjected to GBV is staggering: An estimated 736 million women – almost 1 in 3 – have experienced intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence or both at least once.

GBV prevalence is symptomatic of pervasive gender inequality resulting in women’s lack of empowerment and decision-making, including over their bodies and sexual and reproductive health. Only 55 per cent of women can make their own decisions on sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR). The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) recognizes GBV within a context of structural inequalities, discrimination and intersectionality, which places women’s experiences at the intersection of a number of simultaneous oppressions including (but not limited to) race, ethnicity, class, caste, gender, sexuality, disability, nationality, immigration status, geographical location and religion.

The UNFPA Strategic Plans (2018-2021, 2022-2025) are committed to ending GBV as part of three transformative results: zero preventable maternal deaths, zero unmet need for family planning, and zero GBV and harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and child marriage by 2030. These results align with global frameworks including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular Goal 3 (ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages) and Goal 5 (achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls). In 2019, commitment to the three transformative results was reinforced at the 25-year follow-up to the 1994 International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), the Nairobi Summit. It mobilized political will and financial commitments to accelerate full implementation of the ICPD Programme of Action.

UNFPA’s work towards the transformative results takes place in a global context where an estimated 2 billion people live in fragile and conflict-affected areas. This figure is projected to grow to 2.3 billion by 2030. Vulnerability to GBV increases for women and girls in humanitarian and emergency settings. This has been amply demonstrated during the COVID-19 crisis, which has impeded and even reversed progress on sustainable development and gender equality. Although it has not been safe to conduct GBV prevalence surveys in most locations during the pandemic, available data show dramatic rises in hotline calls, police reports and internet searches for assistance in every region. The onset of the global climate crisis represents another threat to equitable and sustainable development as well as an impending GBV emergency, with climate-related migration, conflict over resources, health challenges due to environmental degradation and increased poverty becoming drivers of harmful practices and violence against women and girls.

Linkages among global health, environmental and GBV issues are complex and have multiple layers. It is increasingly evident that bridging humanitarian and development action is critical in making progress towards zero GBV. UNFPA continues to invest in this continuum approach, working with civil society and government to strengthen institutional capacity to provide continuous care across all of the sectors and phases of emergency response and recovery that impact development.