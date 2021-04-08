Getting to the source: the importance of field research

An academic and intellectual decline is inevitable without a post-pandemic revival of fieldwork.

BY: Alastair Reed; Boglarka Bozsogi

Travel restrictions and social distancing practices put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have largely ground field research to a halt. Fieldwork plays an essential but often underappreciated role in both understanding violent extremism and developing policy responses to it. It is vital, therefore, that funders and policymakers support the return of such important work in a post-pandemic world.

