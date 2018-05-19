GEO-6: Global Environment Outlook: Regional assessment for Asia and the Pacific

Key Findings and Policy Messages

Overall Picture

The GEO-6 Asia and the Pacific Regional Assessment is based on scientific review of critical environmental trends identified by member States and stakeholders at the Regional Environmental Information Network( REIN) Conference held in Bangkok, 27-28 April 2015. The First Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia and the Pacific, held shortly after the REIN, decided on priority environmental actions for the region mirroring these critical trends.

Changing demography, lifestyles and access to basic services: Rapid urbanization, affluent life-styles, and increased demand for resources and services associated with economic growth are exerting increasing pressure on ecosystem resources;

Increasing inefficiency in the use of resources: Increasing resource use, with little improvement in the efficiency of such use, is causing widespread environmental degradation, loss of ecosystem services, generation of excessive waste and additional financial burdens;

Increasing vulnerability to the impacts of natural hazards and extreme events: The effect of climate change and disasters and increasing vulnerability due to unplanned development and urban migration will continue to impose economic losses that could offset development gains, increase poverty and inequity, and threaten water and food security;

Increasing environmentally related health risks: While there is improvement in life expectancy, there are increased health threats often with disparate effects based on gender and age, along with costs from widespread air pollution, harmful chemicals and heavy metals, and emergence and spread of vector-borne diseases; and Widening gaps across the landscape of policies and legislation and their implementation: There has been increasing policy intervention to cope with existing issues but the policy gap is widening due to ineffective policy implementation, a poor scientific base for policy formulation, and rapidly emerging environmental issues.

Key Findings

The analysis of key environmental themes on air, land, biota an ecosystems, freshwater, coasts and oceans, and waste using the drivers-pressures-state-impact-response (DPSIR) framework shows accelerating environmental degradation widely across the region and its impact on human wellbeing.

Key findings of theAssessment are:

Air: Sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions have reduced, but ambient concentrations of ozone and fine particles (short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs) such as black carbon) have continued to increase. Trans-boundary smoke haze pollution, due to open biomass burning and improper land-use practices, is becoming the key regional air quality problem in Southeast Asia, and highlights the urgency of multilateral solutions and regional cooperation. Indoor air pollution from burning poor quality fuels or biomass impacts women and children throughout the region contributing to health effects. Climate change impacts on cities and infrastructure are intensified in some coastal zones and Pacific island countries, while extreme climate events are becoming the major cause of disasters in the region.

Land: Land degradation has been intensified over most of the region, with consequent displacement of indigenous people, loss of biodiversity, and reduction in importantforest products. Land degradation has additional implications for water resources in terms of soil water content and groundwater recharge. The total forest area has increased in some areas of Asia since 1990 due to reforestation efforts, but there are significant sub-regional differences.

Meanwhile, there is continuous loss of wilderness, natural forest systems, mangroves and other natural systems to croplands and urban growth.

Biota and ecosystems: Ecosystemsintegrityandbiodiversity are threatened throughout the region due to extensive agriculture, oil palm and rubber plantations, aquaculture and illegal wildlife trade. Natural forest areas in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, recognized as global biodiversity hotspots, declined drastically in 1990–2015.The number of threatened mammal and plant species increased by more than 10 and 18 per cent respectively in the last decade.Three-quarters of all threatened birds on oceanic islands are also in danger from invasive species. A quarter of all conifers and cycad species are threatened, as are one fifth of marine mammal species.

In the oceanic countries and Small Island States, over 25 per cent of hard warm‐water corals are experiencing bleaching, mainly due to high thermal stress, and are impacted by dumping of plastic debris and micro-plastic hazardous waste in the oceans.

Freshwater: Water scarcity and deteriorating water quality are commonplace throughout the region especially in Northeast and South Asia. As climate change impacts on water resources become more pronounced, particularly in rivers originating in the Hindu Kush Himalayas, flood and drought events will become more frequent and intensified. Contamination of water sources from human and livestock sewage is a major concern across the region; and the widespread contamination of ground water by pharmaceutical and personal care products, nanomaterials, and organochlorides increase the exposure to human health risk, especially for women and young children.Water related diseases and unsafe water contribute to 1.8 million deaths annually and 24.8 million disability-adjusted life years in the region.

Coasts and oceans: The coastal zone is inherently attractive for human settlement and continued urbanization draws in greater populations, with 325 million more people expected to live in the coastal zone by 2025. About 60 per cent of the coastal mangroves in Asia and the Pacific have been cleared for development and more than 80 per cent ofthe coralreefs are at risk. Severe erosion prevails on one-quarter to onethird of the coastlines in Southeast Asia. Pollution caused by plastic debris and microplastics is an increasing concern in the region.

Waste: Municipal solid waste generation is expected to rise from 870 million tonnes in 2014 to 1.4 billion tonnes annually by 2030 in the region. New and complex waste streams like e-waste, food waste, construction/demolition waste, disaster waste and marine litter are emerging. Uncontrolled dumpingis stillthemainwastedisposalmethodinthe region, leading to leachate run off, methane emission, spontaneous combustion, and other environmental problems. However, recent emergence of waste to energy investment programs could be further enhanced to provide better waste disposal.