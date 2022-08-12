Geneva Technical Hub Case Studies: Solar-electric cooking: Status August 2022

Solar-electric cooking is a new and promising technology in the field of Clean Cooking. Using solar electricity prevents indoor air pollution, deforestation and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. UNHCR assessed the current technology readiness of solarelectric cooking: Various successful field trials have been conducted, but full commercial viability is not achieved yet.
