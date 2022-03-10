The Geneva Technical Hub (GTH) has been established to improve the lives of refugees, internally displaced persons and their host communities by enhancing the quality of technical programming in disaster risk reduction (DRR), energy, environment, shelter, settlement planning, water, sanitation and hygiene. The GTH aims to maximize our operational interventions through solutions-oriented approaches to technical problems that mainstream protection and take environmental considerations into account.

What will the GTH hub do?

We will drive change, tackle complex technical problems with new approaches through learning, and advancing operational practice through a solutions-oriented approach. We will bring academics and practitioners together to tackle issues and find solutions that work and share lessons learned.