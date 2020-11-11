General recommendation No. 38 (2020) on trafficking in women and girls in the context of global migration (CEDAW/C/GC/38)

Introduction

Article 6 of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (the Convention) sets out States parties’ legal obligation to “take all appropriate measures, including legislation, to suppress all forms of traffic in women and exploitation of prostitution of women”. Despite the plethora of existing anti-trafficking legal and policy frameworks at the national, regional and international levels, females continue to comprise the majority of detected victims of trafficking across the world and perpetrators enjoy widespread impunity.

In the Committee’s view, this situation persists due to a lack of appreciation of the gender dimensions of trafficking overall and in particular, trafficking in women and girls who are exposed to different types of exploitation, including sexual exploitation. A gendered analysis of the crime reveals that its root causes lie in sex-based discrimination, including the failure to address the prevailing economic and patriarchal structures and the adverse and gender-differentiated impact of States parties’ labour, migration and asylum regimes that create the situations of vulnerability leading to women and girls being trafficked.