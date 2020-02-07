General Guidelines on Unsolicited Bilateral Donations (UBDs)

Background

Often during large-scale emergencies, in-kind humanitarian items are provided by governments, NGOs, civil society, solidarity groups, and private individuals. These relief goods are intended to meet some of the needs of the affected population and are usually delivered to a port of entry in the country affected by the emergency. However, these goods may also not be programmed or requested as part of the emergency response and if not properly planned, may adversely affect the response.

What is a UBD?

UBDs are characterised by the following:

• Arrive unannounced or with very short notice

• Faulty paperwork

• Lack of clearly defined consignee

• Non-standard items

• Incorrect packaging

What impact can UBDs have on the humanitarian supply chain?

While well-meaning, the wrong donation at the wrong time can unintentionally harm, not help, response efforts. The humanitarian supply chain supports the distribution of emergency items and resources from origin to those in need. The arrival of UBDs disrupts this supply chain, congesting ports and entry points and competing with priority relief items for transport and storage.

In order for humanitarian aid to be of the most benefit to affected populations, donations meet humanitarian needs on the ground and be well-planned in coordination with national authorities and the humanitarian community to ensure compliance with national requirements for the importation of goods. Therefore, the points to seek clarity on are:

Ownership: who is the consignee?

Donor responsibility: reporting, monitoring and accountability

Costs: who will arrange and cover associated costs for: Clearance processes Transport (inbound & outbound) Disposal where necessary Distribution



The following section outlines general recommendations for UBDs in an emergency response.