General Assembly Plenary - Responsibility to Protect and the Prevention of Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes against Humanity

General Assembly Plenary Seventy-second Session, 99th & 100th Meetings

Opening Remarks

MIROSLAV LAJČÁK, President of the General Assembly, said that while it was known what types of crimes were covered by the responsibility to protect, from genocide and war crimes to ethnic cleaning and crimes against humanity, it should not be forgotten that those crimes had an impact on real people. The international community had a responsibility to protect them. Furthermore, prevention was at the core of the responsibility to protect. “Prevention is hard work. It does not always make the headlines,” he said. “It also requires real investment in terms of time and money.” It meant making institutions stronger, and providing technical assistance to countries, as well as humanitarian support and protection to the most vulnerable.

“Prevention can save people from experiencing the horrors of atrocity crimes. And more pragmatically, it can save money,” he said. Taking the example of Rwanda, he underscored that a recent study carried out by the World Bank and the United Nations had found that every $1 spent to prevent violence had saved $16 over the past two decades. Noting that the General Assembly was where the responsibility to protect was born, he also said that all action with regard to that principle should take place within the boundaries of the United Nations Charter, including as it pertained to State sovereignty. “I believe we have a serious job today,” he said. The Organization was born from horror, he said, stressing: “Every United Nations Member State has made a commitment to confine such horrors to history.”

ANTÓNIO GUTERRES, United Nations Secretary‑General, said that he welcomed the formal debate and that it had come at a critical time. When the responsibility to protect was endorsed at the 2005 high‑level plenary meeting of the General Assembly, it came at a time of profound global divisions. The imperative was clear: more should be done to protect people. Today, there was fear that the principle could be used to take actions other than those agreed to at the 2005 World Summit. He also underscored concerns about possible double standards, and noted that discussions such as the one in the General Assembly were important to establish trust.

He noted that the primary responsibility to protect people rested with States. Each individual State had the responsibility to protect its population. Protection was a fundamental part of the exercise of the national sovereignty of a State. Steps that could be taken included designing policies to address vulnerabilities. He encouraged Member States that had not yet done so to ratify and domesticate the instruments of international law that were related to the crimes mentioned in the World Summit outcome document, as 45 States had not yet ratified the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The international community had a responsibility to support States in fulfilling that task.

However, the responsibility to protect did not create a new mechanism for intervention, he said. Any action should be carried out through the Security Council in accordance with the Charter on a case‑by‑case basis. The discussion in the General Assembly was taking place against a backdrop of atrocity crimes, including attacks against hospitals and schools, as well as rampant sexual violence and the targeting of specific ethnic groups that could amount to genocide. “None of these crimes is ‘inevitable’ or a by‑product of conflict. All atrocity crimes are preventable and can never be justified,” he said, pointing to the plight of the Rohingya in Myanmar.

It was important to form the consensus needed to build responses to end suffering and violence, and to uphold the principle of the responsibility to protect while preventing its misuse. “At this time of extreme challenges, we must not abandon the responsibility to protect or leave it in a state of suspended animation, finely articulated in words but breached times and again in practice,” he said. “The credibility of the international community, and above all the lives of millions, rest on us.”

Statements

ALYA AHMED S. AL-THANI (Qatar), speaking on behalf of the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, said that the acceptance of the responsibility to protect through the World Summit outcome document remained a key commitment. That responsibility reinforced, rather than undermined, State sovereignty, she emphasized, noting that the prevention of atrocities was at the core of each of its three pillars. It was important to make a concerted effort to continue reporting on progress towards implementing that responsibility to protect, she noted, citing the Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review as well placed to support preventive efforts. The General Assembly should also play a more active role in supporting States in such efforts, with the Security Council considering situations with the potential for mass atrocities at the earliest possible stage. Working methods such as situational awareness and Arria formula meetings should be used.

“Accountability for the perpetrators of atrocity crimes is among the most effective ways of preventing recurrence,” she continued, adding that national accountability efforts must be encouraged, including through strengthening judicial cooperation. International investigative mechanisms, including fact‑finding missions and inquiry commissions, could support efforts to promote accountability. Moreover, international courts and hybrid tribunals, including the International Criminal Court, provided complementary avenues to enable accountability under appropriate circumstances. Reiterating the significance of the Convention as an effective international instrument, she noted that the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide had launched an appeal for its universal ratification. “Ratifying and complying with the Convention is an affirmation of the commitment of ‘never again’,” she said.

JOANNE ADAMSON, European Union, said that it was topical to discuss the responsibility to protect at a time when there were allegations of mass atrocities being committed in various parts of the world. “It is a well‑established principle that preventing is far more effective than reacting,” she said, noting that the Organization’s ongoing reform should enhance capacities and accountability across the system, making it fit to address atrocity prevention. The European Union was preparing a dedicated, evidence‑based toolkit on that issue, to provide its diplomatic, military and civilian mission staff with hands‑on knowledge. Regional organizations could have an added value in atrocity prevention, thanks to their specific early warning mechanisms, their conflict prevention and resolution capacities, and their potential for channelling assessments and good practices. In that regard, appointing a focal point on the responsibility to protect would be a useful step for such organizations to raise awareness, and the European Union stood ready to share its own experience.

Guidance, coordination and support by the United Nations to its Member States was crucial in preventing atrocities, she noted, highlighting the role of the Special Advisers on the Prevention of Genocide and on the Responsibility to Protect. As stressed by the Secretary‑General in his threefold strategy, accountability must be promoted in that regard. States had the primary responsibility to investigate and prosecute crimes committed within their jurisdictions, while international courts and hybrid tribunals could play an important role when States were unwilling or unable to do so. The General Assembly, the Human Rights Council and human rights treaty bodies and mechanisms as well as the Security Council must also be mobilized in preventing atrocities. Endorsing expanding civilian action in that regard, she recalled that the bloc had been encouraging dialogue among a wide spectrum of national and international civil society actors. It also supported the role that women and youth could play in de‑escalating tensions and building peace in their communities, she said, highlighting the importance of engaging leaders and faith‑based actors in the fight against discrimination, hate speech and other risk factors for mass atrocities.

TEBURORO TITO (Kiribati), speaking on behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum, said that the implementation of the responsibility to protect principle should be the focus of the discussion, rather than to renegotiate or reinterpret the commitment made in 2005. The Pacific Islands Forum members believed that early dialogue, partnership and action, particularly at the regional level, was critical to delivering on the responsibility to protect. The importance of early warning and early action was recognized and enshrined by Forum members in a declaration in Biketawa, Kiribati, at the beginning of the century. That document recognized the vulnerability of all Forum members to civil unrest and other threats to our security.

The Biketawa Declaration articulated a common commitment to resolve conflict through regional cooperation, he said. It had also served as the springboard for a number of regional assistance missions, including the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands, which commenced in 2003 and concluded in 2017. That Mission was a partnership between the people and the Government of the Solomon Islands and 15 contributing countries from the Pacific region. Its mandate was to help lay the foundations for long‑term stability and prosperity in the Solomon Islands, by restoring civil order, rebuilding the machinery of government, and helping to rebuild the economy. The consent of the Solomon Islands was a prerequisite for the Mission and an essential element of its success. Another critical reason for the Mission’s success was that assistance was requested and provided in the early stages of unrest. It was an example of the responsibility to protect in action.

JĀNIS MAŽEIKS (Latvia), also speaking on behalf of Estonia and Lithuania, and associating himself with the European Union, said that it was the primary responsibility of individual States to protect all populations within their territory from mass atrocity crimes. Timely identification of risks and detecting early warning signs of atrocity crimes could help save lives. It was crucial to continue such preventive efforts, including by developing and integrating early warning in national policies and by addressing the root causes of risks. “Protection of human rights is imperative to the prevention of conflicts,” he stressed. Civil society, media and journalists were instrumental in helping develop early warning and response systems by raising public awareness about human rights violations and crimes against humanity.

Too many times States were not willing or able to prevent or respond to mass atrocities, he continued, noting that the Security Council had a special responsibility to take swift and decisive action to prevent outbreaks of brutality. Unfortunately, the use of the veto had been abused too many times, leaving the Council paralysed. He expressed support for the proposal to voluntarily restrain the use of the veto in situations involving mass atrocity crimes. He urged States to thoroughly investigate and prosecute persons responsible for the most serious crimes and welcomed such efforts of the International Criminal Court. One hundred years ago, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania embarked on paths to build open, democratic and inclusive societies, and while those paths had not been easy, they remained committed to that goal.

GILLIAN BIRD (Australia) said that the former Secretary‑General had described the responsibility to protect as “narrow but deep”. It was narrow because its focus was atrocity crimes, but deep because its implementation was necessarily multidimensional, requiring action at the national, regional and international level. While the collective commitment to the responsibility to protect was strong, there remained a significant gap between it and the daily reality for many populations across the world. Effective prevention of atrocity crimes required the participation of society as a whole, from civil society to religious and community leaders. It required action by States at the domestic, regional and international level. Eighteen years ago, members of the Pacific Islands Forum, including Australia, agreed to the Biketawa Declaration. That document recognized the vulnerability of all members to civil unrest and other threats to their population’s security.

MARTHA AMA AKYAA POBEE (Ghana), associating herself with the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, said that her country and Australia had called for the inclusion of the responsibility to protect principle in the General Assembly’s agenda. She said that the principle remained relevant as a blueprint for action to prevent and end genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. She believed that the implementation of the responsibility to protect could be achieved through enhanced national, regional and global collaboration, and would help prioritize the United Nations prevention agenda and strengthen accountability for atrocity crimes. The pace of implementation could be improved through strengthened mechanisms for accountability across the legal, moral and political spheres. She also found merit in Brazil’s Responsibility while Protecting initiative, as it provided clarity in the implementation strategy of the responsibility to protect.

KAREN PIERCE (United Kingdom) said that national ownership in terms of the responsibility to protect was important, but that did not constitute a licence to mistreat the State’s own population. She cited a fundamental tension arising when Member States did not want to highlight internal persecution and discrimination, which increased the likelihood of a bigger crisis requiring intervention. “In this chamber, we don’t give that tension enough of our own attention,” she noted. A more systematic and structured approach to information gathering, assessment and analysis was required across the United Nations system. The United Nations Special Advisers also had important roles to play in bringing such risks to the attention of the Security Council, she said, expressing hope that the position of the Special Adviser on the Responsibility to Protect would be filled soon. Her country focused on the diversification of tools, development to address drivers, and delivery. Turning to mediation, she said it could make an important contribution, and that women played a key role in that regard. “‘Never again’ needs to really mean something,” she stressed, adding that if countries did not want international engagement, they must look after their own populations to the standards expected by the United Nations.

SYED AKBARUDDIN (India) said that the responsibility to protect was one of the foremost responsibilities of every State, and the right to life was one of the rights from which no derogation was permitted. Individual States should be encouraged and assisted to meet that responsibility. India had little disagreement with the rationale of the cardinal features of pillars I and II of the responsibility to protect. However, he was of the view that appropriate ways needed to be found to address the legally complex and politically challenging issues that underlaid pillar III. In his view, the ability of the international community to take appropriate action if a State failed to protect its population was still ridden with serious gaps. The quest for a more just global order should not take place in a manner that would undermine international order itself.

FREDERICO S. DUQUE ESTRADA MEYER (Brazil) said that he would have preferred if the Secretary‑General’s report had refrained from using broad and non‑defined expressions such as “atrocities” as synonyms for the four responsibility to protect crimes. Stressing that prevention was also the best policy, he added that prevention should not be seen solely from a short‑term perspective aimed only at situations on the brink of collapse. Sustainable peace required the promotion of sustainable development, ensuring food security, eradicating poverty and reducing inequality. Despite being a strong advocate of the primacy of prevention, Brazil could not deny that military force may be envisaged in exceptional circumstances.

KELLEY A. ECKELS-CURRIE (United States) said that the human‑made humanitarian crises in Syria, Myanmar and South Sudan which were driving mass displacement highlighted the need for all States to adhere to international humanitarian and human rights law. The United States remained committed to responding to atrocity crimes. There should be more timely action in the Security Council on current and future humanitarian crises. Regarding South Sudan, the Security Council had been paralysed since the passage of resolution 2206 (2015). In the last two years, 2 million people had fled the fighting in that region. The United Nations had responded by renewing the Council’s sanctions, which had been established under resolution 2206 (2015), but more needed to be done. Sanctions must be placed on those responsible, along with a comprehensive arms embargo. She welcomed the Security Council report on early action and warning concerning atrocity prevention, and noted that more should be done to improve responses to early warning of atrocities. It was worth the investment to prevent the high human cost of those crimes.

VLADIMIR DROBNJAK (Croatia) expressed concern about the troublesome trend of forced displacement being used as a tool of war, bringing disastrous consequences for civilian populations. The inability to achieve a consensus on upholding the provisions of the responsibility to protect and prevent mass atrocity crimes was of grave concern. Highlighting that Croatia had recently assumed the chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, he underscored that his country was determined to continue promoting and protecting the universality and indivisibility of fundamental rights and combating all forms of discrimination and intolerance.

JORGE MORAGAS SÁNCHEZ (Spain), associating himself with the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, said that in Syria, Iraq, the Central African Republic, Myanmar and Yemen, indiscriminate violence was wreaking havoc. His country supported the three pillars of the responsibility to protect, expressing support for the role of the United Nations Special Adviser on the Responsibility to Protect. The links between peacekeeping and human rights must be strengthened to design an appropriate strategy, he said, stressing that “human rights are not in conflict with sovereignty”. He expressed concern over negative trends in conflict, with the use of sexual violence and hunger as tactics of war, among others. Such actions could constitute crimes against humanity or genocide, he said, stressing the role of the Security Council in that context. In terms of protecting civilians during peacekeeping operations, he highlighted the protection of women and children and the implementation of the Kigali Principles on the Protection of Civilians. The responsibility to protect should also be examined as part of discussions on migration policy, he said, stressing accountability in that regard.

KAREL J. G. VAN OOSTEROM (Netherlands), associating himself with the European Union and the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, said that when Governments called on the international community to assist them, the latter must be able to heed that call at the very early stages. Mediators could play a crucial role in addressing and reconciling the interests of different actors. Meanwhile, “spoilers” of that process must be held accountable. Despite the achievements made in recent years regarding protecting civilians, improving United Nations peace operations remained an essential priority. Peacekeeping was one of the most concrete tools to protect civilians and lay down the foundation for a safer environment. He expressed support for the Kigali Principles as well as the work of the International Criminal Court in holding human rights violators and perpetrators accountable. “If paths to justice remain blocked, we must not waver in our efforts,” he stressed, underscoring various tools, including sanctions, in ensuring accountability.

DARJA BAVDAŽ KURET (Slovenia) remained deeply distressed and concerned that so many situations were moving in the wrong direction, with civilians paying the ultimate price. Slovenia had organized and hosted several regional meetings and academic conferences on the right to protect where valuable knowledge, good practices and expertise were shared among participants from across Europe and other regions. Slovenia strongly supported the Secretary‑General’s efforts to improve the system‑wide capacity of the United Nations to prevent and respond to serious and systemic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. Member States had the primary responsibility to protect populations from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

SHARA DUNCAN VILLALOBOS (Costa Rica), associating herself with the Group of Friends of the Responsibility to Protect, welcomed the Secretary‑General’s report, which reasserted the relevance of the principle and described how the situation was more complicated than ever before. Millions of people were escaping from violence and oppression and thousands were being killed with impunity. The principle of the responsibility to protect was interwoven with States’ obligations under humanitarian and human rights laws. The international community had been timid when it came to protecting civilians and the main United Nations organs had failed to take necessary and effective action to prevent or halt attacks on civilians. She called on both permanent and non‑permanent Council members to observe and honour the Charter and fulfil its mandate to ensure swift and effective action with regard to their primary responsibility of ensuring peace and security. She also called upon the permanent members to abstain from using the veto when it came to humanitarian and human rights matters.

MICHAL MLYNÁR (Slovakia), associating himself with the European Union, said that the three pillars of the responsibility to protect were interconnected and mutually reinforcing. No one questioned the primary responsibility of the State to protect its own population from atrocity crimes. However, the assistance provided by the international community, with the consent of the host State and preferably upon request, could significantly assist the efforts of individual States. Building national capacities and resilient institutions was not only essential for fulfilling national obligations to prevent mass atrocities but also significantly contributed to a better and more sustainable life for people. Good governance, the rule of law and effective judicial and security institutions were indispensable for thriving societies that respected and guaranteed the human rights and freedoms of all individuals.

TOSHIYA HOSHINO (Japan) expressed concern that civilians were increasingly trapped in armed conflict, noting the sharp rise in the number of battle‑related deaths and forced displacements. Japan was mobilizing its official development assistance (ODA) to help Member States implement the rule of law. In line with its various projects and seminars for legal experts and Government officials in Asia and Africa, Japan was implementing a training course on criminal justice for French‑speaking African countries. In Vietnam, Japan had contributed technical assistance to help improve criminal investigation standards. He stressed that the Security Council not only had the responsibility to deal with actual conflicts, but to also play a more active role in preventing violence and war. And yet it had failed to fulfil its function to prevent or end mass atrocities due to the use of the veto. He expressed support for the proposal to suspend the veto in cases of mass atrocities, stressing the need to redouble efforts to protect people.

IB PETERSEN (Denmark), aligning himself with the European Union, called for the swift appointment of a new Special Adviser on the Responsibility to Protect. Furthermore, the responsibility to protect should be a standing agenda item in the Assembly and should include Member States reports on their national efforts regarding the principle. On a national platform, his Government was exploring how to integrate the responsibility to protect into its national human rights reporting, among others. It was also investigating how to implement the principle into its foreign policy with a focus on human rights and development cooperation. In addition, Denmark continued to support the commitments made in the World Summit outcome document, including Security Council referrals to the International Criminal Court, a key asset in stopping ongoing and preventing future atrocity crimes.

JUAN SANDOVAL MENDIOLEA (Mexico), associating himself with the Group of Friends on the Responsibility to Protect, called for a cross‑cutting approach in designing effective measures to implement that principle. The United Nations should focus on conflict prevention and look to its root causes instead of focusing on crisis response. “There is no better conflict prevention than sustainable development,” he stressed, noting that his country had established the Group of Friends of Sustainable Peace, which it currently chaired. He cited a recent study by the United Nations and the World Bank which had found that $233 billion had been spent on humanitarian response over the past decade, noting that for each dollar spent on prevention, the international community saved $7 on crisis management. Dialogue and the peaceful resolution of conflicts were vital to consolidating international cooperation and promoting development. “Peace has a woman’s face,” he said, calling for promoting women’s role and the use of mediation. Security Council reform must look at restricting the use of the veto in situations of mass atrocities, he emphasized, citing a joint initiative by France and Mexico in that regard.

OMAR KADIRI (Morocco) said that the responsibility to protect had garnered greater support among the international community, but questions remained in terms of implementation, with concerns regarding the political exploitation of its objectives. The international community had the responsibility to support States in building the capacity to protect their peoples by bolstering capacity‑building and technical assistance, among other measures. States must also shoulder their responsibility to combat impunity by prosecuting those behind mass atrocities. The various organs of the United Nations system must better use available tools to prevent mass atrocities. Supported guidance from the Human Rights Council would enhance the international community’s ability to combat such crimes. Moreover, civil society could also play an important role in that regard, noting the role of religious leaders in the prevention of incitement leading to atrocious crimes. Morocco supported the Secretary‑General in all his endeavours to promote the responsibility to protect.

