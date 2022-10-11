General Assembly: First Committee (Disarmament and International Security)

GA/DIS/3686

ANUPAM RAY (India), noting that his country would complete its tenure as a Security Council member this year, said that his country has been a voice of the underrepresented developing world on key peace and security issues. He remained firmly committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament and called for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons through a step-by-step process. India would be tabling four draft resolutions in the Committee. As a responsible nuclear-weapon State, it was committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence with the posture of no-first‑use and non-use against non-nuclear-armed States.

He said that preventing an outer space arms race was another important priority, with vital development and security interests. The Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions were worthy examples of global non‑discriminatory treaties aimed at eliminating entire categories of weapons of mass destruction. India and France jointly proposed the establishment of a database for assistance in the framework of the Biological Weapons Convention and he hoped that the proposal would receive unanimous support. The illicit transfers of conventional weapons, including small arms and light weapons, in particular to terrorists and non-State actors was a grave concern. India actively participated in the ongoing on ammunition, and underscored the need to address its diversion to non-State actors. Guidance should be strengthened in that area. Cyberspace was facing increasing threats and misuse for criminal and terrorist purposes, which he said must be addressed, as well.

OUTI HYVARINEN (Finland) condemned the unprovoked and unjustified attack by the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Russian Federation invasion of a sovereign country was a violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter. Finland supported Ukraine in her righteous self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) remained central to the rules-based multilateral system. It was disappointing that it had not been possible to agree on an outcome document at the its tenth Review Conference owing to the Russian Federation’s opposition. She further regretted the lack of nuclear disarmament.

She noted that this year marked the twenty-fifth anniversary of the entry into force of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Despite tangible progress in implementation, the re-emergence of the use of chemical weapons remained a threat to international peace and security. The most urgent priority was to uphold the norm against their use and ensure that perpetrators of chemical attacks were held to account. On biological weapons, the COVID-19 pandemic showed the devastating impacts of the spread of dangerous pathogens — being it accidental or natural. The Convention must be strengthened. In closing, she stressed the need to tighten the rules-based international system as that would advance disarmament and non-proliferation.

LACHEZARA STOEVA (Bulgaria), aligning with the European Union, said that the Russian Federation’s illegal, unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine had severe global repercussions, which shook the foundations of the global arms control and non-proliferation architecture. She condemned the dangerous and irresponsible escalation of the conflict, rejected the illegal annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as the sham referenda that were neither free nor fair and would never be recognized. It was deplorable that the outcome of the tenth NPT Review Conference had been blocked by the Russian Federation.

She said Bulgaria, as part of the IAEA Board, would spare no efforts to counter the global non-proliferation challenges, the threats to nuclear safety and to promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The ultimate goal of a world free of nuclear weapons was attainable, but only within the NPT framework. The entry into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) was a political imperative. Her country, as an Annex II State, had signed and ratified it, and she urged others to follow suit. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes posed threats to regional and global peace. Regarding Iran, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action should be restored.

She voiced support for the Chemical Weapons Convention and OPCW efforts to ensure identification and accountability of perpetrators. The Biological Weapons Convention had a key role in international efforts to prohibit and prevent the use of those weapons. She also strongly supported the Arms Trade Treaty. A globally accessible, free, open and secure cyberspace could be achieved through responsible State behavior, confidence-building measures and transparency, within the existing international legal framework. She pledged support for revitalizing the disarmament machinery and ensuring that the Conference on Disarmament delivered on its mandate.

AIDAN LIDDLE (United Kingdom) said that, on 24 February, the Russian Federation trampled over fundamental United Nations Charter principles by launching an unprovoked and barbaric invasion of its neighbour Ukraine. Over seven months into the war, its disastrous impact — on Ukraine, on the Russian Federation and on the world — was clear. And now, President Putin’s efforts to incorporate Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into the territory of the Russian Federation was a new low point in that country’s blatant flouting of international law, and a further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The United Kingdom was proud to stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Ukraine, as they fought for their freedom and independence.

The Russian Federation’s aggression had cast a long shadow over international disarmament negotiations, he said. Unable to acknowledge its consequences on the NPT — including issuing grossly irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, undermining security assurances by flouting the Budapest Memorandum, and recklessly endangering the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant — it alone blocked the adoption by consensus of a final document at the tenth Review Conference in August. It had also tried — and failed — to airbrush from the record the criticisms it faced at the Conference on Disarmament this year. Additionally, it had attempted to exploit the Biological Weapons Convention by deliberately misrepresenting peaceful public health cooperation between the United States and Ukraine as a biological weapons programme. And it had made baseless allegations about Ukraine in OPCW. Together with its ally, “the Assad regime in Syria”, the Russian Federation continued to impugn the expert, impartial and evidence-based work of the OPCW Technical Secretariat.

He noted consistent reports of the Russian Federation’s use of anti‑personnel mines and victim-activated booby traps, which, he said, called into question its compliance with its obligations under the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons. The United Kingdom, as President of the tenth Meeting of States Parties of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, expressed its grave concern at that country’s repeated use of those weapons. Moreover, it had resorted to desperate procedural manoeuvres to curtail any discussion of its war, or of the means and methods by which it was pursuing it. It repeatedly attempted to rewrite history to “justify the unjustifiable”. It portrayed itself as the victim, when it was the aggressor. It blamed everyone but itself for the consequences of its own choices. “Try as it might, though, Russia cannot hide from the revulsion the world feels at its actions.”

There were many other global challenges, he said, citing, among others, Iran’s refusal to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s launching of an “unprecedented” number of ballistic missiles in 2022, Syria’s non-compliance with its chemical weapons obligations, and the illicit and uncontrolled proliferation of conventional arms contributing to instability, terrorism and organized crime, and causing untold death and devastation. He was also concerned by continuing efforts by some States to undermine and discredit multilateral arms control regimes. Also worrying was the use of ICT for purposes inconsistent with international peace and security.

CARLA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ MANCIA (Guatemala), aligning with the Central American Integration System, said that the pandemic showed that arms were no guarantee for security. A small fraction of the $72.9 billion spend on nuclear weapons would have helped in overcoming the pandemic. The Russian Federation’s non-provoked invasion of Ukraine had great consequences. A nuclear debacle would be a tragedy for humankind and all living beings. She condemned any action that would increase tensions or impede efforts for denuclearization and peace. Nuclear-armed States were withdrawing from treaties, but multilateral action was the only way forward. Guatemala was fully committed to a world free of nuclear weapons. It was a party to the nuclear-weapon-free zone treaty in its region and believed the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons was only avoided by full prohibition.

She urged all nuclear-weapon States to fulfil their obligations, reminding them that the NPT did not provide for an indefinite right to possess nuclear weapons. She condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s recent launching of two ballistic missiles. She called on the eight CTBT’s Annex II countries to sign and ratify the Treaty without delay. She warned of the potential for an outer space arms race. Chemical and biological weapons use by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstance could not go unpunished. Armed violence was strengthened by the illicit trade of small arms and light weapons. The Arms Trade Treaty could regulate that.

OMAR HILALE (Morocco), aligning with the African Group, Arab Group and Non-Aligned Movement, said that the international community needed to choose between coexistence with divisions or multilateralism with peace and security. The world would not survive a nuclear war. Only a multidimensional security framework was a credible and realistic alternative to nuclear threats or the use of those and other mass destruction weapons. Nuclear weapons did not guarantee regional or global stability. He reaffirmed the NPT’s relevance, despite the unfruitful outcome. He added that the peaceful use of nuclear energy, under IAEA oversight, was an inalienable right.

He said Morocco would spare no effort to promote Africa’s Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone Treaty (Pelindaba Treaty). Zones free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction were important in many regions, including in the Middle East. In that vein, the NPT was tied to the proliferation of nuclear weapons and to the establishment of such a zone in the Middle East, and he welcomed the conferences held on that topic. Morocco also would continue to employ efforts to ensure the CTBT’s entry into force. Regarding the Chemical Weapons Convention, he condemned the use of those weapons by anyone for whatever reasons and under whatever circumstances, and supported the OPWC. He remained concerned about the threat of use of chemical weapons by non-State actor and terrorists. He reiterated the view that outer space was the common heritage and domain of humankind, and the international community should work together to keep it and cyberspace secure. In closing, he stressed that political will and collective efforts were needed to tackle the world’s security crisis.

Ms. HANNUST (Estonia), aligning with the European Union, said the Russian Federation continued its war of aggression against Ukraine. The so-called “referenda” had no legitimacy and were yet another blatant violation of the Charter. This morning, that country launched massive missile attacks on Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Lviv and other regions, targeting innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure. Those actions were reckless, desperate and severely undermined global security and stability. She was extremely concerned about the nuclear safety threat and welcomed the call by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia Power Plant.

She deeply regretted the Russian Federation’s opposition during the tenth NPT Review Conference. She also condemned the violation of security assurances under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. The ultimate goal was a world without nuclear weapons. In that vein, she expressed full support for the CTBT, fissile material cut-off treaty and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. She condemned the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s illegal launch of ballistic missiles last week. The Biological and Chemical Weapons Conventions were the framework for the legal prohibitions of those categories of mass destruction weapons and protected against impunity.

The Russian Federation had engaged in a disinformation campaign and propaganda to spread unfounded allegations against Ukraine and the United States regarding biological and chemical weapons. That was unacceptable. She called on Syria to comply with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and on the Russian Federation to come clean on the Skripal and Navalny cases. The Russian Federation also used cybertools to advance military aggression, which underlined the importance of promoting an open and secure cyberspace.

MAHMOUD HMOUD (Jordan), gravely concerned at the failure to achieve universality in the field of nuclear disarmament, said that, among other things, failure to rid humanity of weapons of mass destruction is diverting funds from development. The representative called on all United Nations members to welcome the outputs of the negotiations to free the Middle East of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction. He supported the efforts of the countries of the region who had reiterated their invitation to Israel to join the conference without any preconditions and to cease proliferation of nuclear weapons. At the same time, he stressed the right to the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under the most stringent safety guidelines and IAEA oversight.

He emphasized the need to avoid an arms race in outer space. In additional to existing instruments on promoting the realm’s peaceful use, a united international community must expedite the conclusion of a new legally binding text. He also supported efforts to solve the problem of space debris.

NOHRA MARIA QUINTERO CORREA (Colombia) stated that significant resources were allocated to increased military spending, which could be used to achieve the sustainable development goals and to address climate change. She regretted that the tenth NPT Review Conference had ended on a negative note, and reiterated that the assumption that nuclear weapons provided security was a fallacy challenged by their humanitarian impact. Their existence was unacceptable and reaffirmed the urgent need to advance general and complete disarmament, under strict and effective international control.

She said that the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons and their ammunition had the greatest impact, because of its humanitarian and socioeconomic consequences, as well as because of its link to violence, organized crime, terrorism and other crimes. That spotlighted the need to adhere to the small arms Programme of Action and eradicate the illicit trade. Colombia, together with Japan and South Africa, would present a resolution on the illicit trade. Her delegation was also firmly committed to the full implementation of the Mine Ban Convention. Colombia, together with Germany and the Netherlands, would present a text on the treaty, which sought to promote its effective implementation and universalization.

HEIDAR ALI BALOUJI (Iran), associating with the Non-Aligned Movement, said that the international community should address traditional and non-traditional security concerns in cyberspace and outer space. Weapons of mass destruction were an existential threat to humanity. He highlighted the spike in military expenditures and the all-time high in military transfers in 2021. Nuclear war was more likely, the nuclear arms race was renewed and nuclear arsenals were upgraded, he said, noting the United States’ increased budget and the United Kingdom’s policy to increase stockpiling and lowering the weapons threshold for use. Besides erosion of the arms‑control architecture, there was non-compliance with the NPT by nuclear-weapon States. The international community must hold them accountable, especially following the failure of successive NPT reviews.

He said that the Israeli regime was equipped with weapons of mass destruction and carried out cyber- and physical attacks against nuclear facilities. It also carried out the terrorist assassinations of scientists. It must join the NPT as a non-nuclear-weapon party and subject its activities to IAEA safeguards, he said, adding: “We believe that nuclear weapons are not deterrents, but tools of mass murder.” The simple solution was nuclear disarmament through total elimination. Use of chemical or biological weapons should be rejected and those conventions must be implemented. The United States had not destroyed its arsenal, had blocked the Biological Weapons Convention’s strengthening, and had reservations about the 1925 Geneva Protocol. He urged the Israeli entity to join those treaties. Cyber- and outer space could only be utilized for peaceful purpose, and he opposed reckless decision-making or unilateral interpretations, pointing to two regrettable examples of irresponsible behavior by the United States and the Israeli regime. The United States’ withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 and unwillingness to return to the programme damaged nuclear non-proliferation efforts. Iran had complied and cooperated with IAEA, he concluded.

LI SONG (China) said that the cold war mentality remained the biggest threat to international peace. Trust was undermined and double standards had shaken the non-proliferation regime. The Global Security Initiative by President Xi Jinping offered wisdom for eliminating the root causes for conflict. Mutual trust and collaboration were the bedrock of international stability, and he urged nuclear-weapon States to abandon strategic competition and listen to everybody’s concerns. The Council’s five Permanent Members should strengthen communication, maintain strategic balance and not pursue first use of nuclear weapons. Moreover, nuclear disarmament must be gradual, and the United States should stop deploying global missile defence systems in the Asia‑Pacific region and Europe and stop nuclear‑sharing.

He said the growing number of conflicts were not a result of the Charter’s principles being obsolete, but of breaches in the rules-based international order. Member States should practise true multilateralism and uphold the international system, with the United Nations at its core. NPT States parties should renew their efforts and expand the Treaty’s role. Moreover, the world should oppose proliferation disguised as non-proliferation, he said, pointing to “AUKUS” [Australia, United Kingdom, United States]. The United States should listen to Iran’s legitimate concerns. He urged all parties to focus on stability, denuclearization and dialogue on the Korean Peninsula. Negotiations on legally binding arms‑control instruments were the key to outer space security. He supported the United Nations leading role in stronger artificial intelligence governance and advocated for the peaceful use of science and technology, with dividends shared among all. China had pursued an independent role and did not engage in any arms race. The world must rise above the cold war mentality and respect the security of all countries, he concluded.

