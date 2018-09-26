General Assembly: Fight to End Tuberculosis

GA/12067

Opening Remarks

MARÍA FERNANDA ESPINOSA GARCÉS (Ecuador), President of the General Assembly, said tuberculosis claimed 1.6 million lives last year, despite it being a preventable, treatable and curable disease. Aside from the moral failings of that mortality rate, the economic losses are staggering, she said, estimating that the TB cost to the global economy could hit $1 trillion by 2030. By investing now, lives can be saved and economic losses can be eliminated.

Tuberculosis offers an opportunity to actually strengthen health‑care systems, she said, noting that often the poorest, most vulnerable and marginalized are those who suffer. Ways to empower those affected and improve their resilience must be pursued. Funding and research for tuberculosis must be dramatically scaled up, she went on to say, noting the $5 billion gap this year. Today’s Political Declaration titled “United to End Tuberculosis: An Urgent Global Response to a Global Epidemic” sets a road map to accelerate the World Health Organization (WHO) End TB Strategy and the Moscow Declaration to End TB, in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The goal is to treat 40 million affected people and provide 30 million with preventable treatment, she concluded, calling for the mobilization of $13 billion annually by 2022 for implementation, and $2 billion for research.

AMINA J. MOHAMMED, Deputy Secretary‑General of the United Nations, said tuberculosis is the world’s greatest infectious killer and that the voices of affected communities ring clear in the United Nations. The disease does not exist in a vacuum, with poverty and conflict fuelling the spread of the disease. To end the epidemic, there is a need for better health and welfare systems. The rise of drug-resistant tuberculosis requires increased investment in science and research, she stressed.

The fight against tuberculosis remains drastically underfunded, she said, calling for greater investment in health. System‑wide approaches must develop health infrastructures to promote the health and well‑being of entire communities. Two thirds of all tuberculosis cases occur in just eight countries and more work is needed to ensure nobody is left behind. She said the Political Declaration was ambitious but progress was possible through increased funding and cooperation. She urged civil society actors to remain engaged with the United Nations to ensure progress is expedited.

TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, Director General of the World Health Organization, said this is a historic day in the fight against tuberculosis, a disease that thrives where there is poverty, malnutrition or conflict. Tuberculosis killed 1.6 million people in 2017, making it the world’s biggest infectious killer and one of the top 10 causes of death. The rise of antibiotic resistance is making the threat more dangerous, he said, stressing the need to reach all those affected by the disease with quality care.

In early 2018, WHO launched an initiative to treat all 40 million people in need of care by 2022. He said the success of the initiative rests on unwavering support and high‑level political commitment, increased investment, especially in science and research, and keeping all relevant actors accountable for the promises they have made. The Political Declaration sets ambitious but achievable targets and WHO is committed to working with all partners to get the job done. He stressed that the best way to protect people from tuberculosis is to invest in stronger health systems and that the Global Conference on Primary Health Care to be held in Kazakhstan next month is a vital opportunity to recommit to primary care as the backbone of every health system.

AARON MOTSOALEDI, Minister for Health of South Africa and Chair of Stop TB Partnership, recalled, on the heels of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit, that Mr. Mandela was himself a survivor of TB and would have reminded the international community that true prosperity is not possible when TB continues to bring agony and death to millions. Two years ago, he highlighted the continued absence of TB from high‑level political discussions on antimicrobial resistance. Ending TB will require the highest political priority.

TB is fundamentally an issue of social justice, he said, calling it a litmus test of the world’s commitment to fighting poverty, one that it is failing, to date. He went on to highlight the challenges, including the fact that drug‑resistant TB has become the major cause of deaths related to microbial resistance, and that new TB victims were not being found at high enough rates. He called on the international community to mobilize every available resource, energy and dollar necessary to fight TB. In addition to the five tasks laid out in the Political Declaration, he wished to add two personal tasks, he said: first, that all Heads of State speak spontaneously about TB, and, second, that they be clear that the cost of ignoring TB is much more expensive than the price of ending it.

VERONIKA SKVORTSOVA, Minister for Health of the Russian Federation and Chair of the World Health Organization Global Ministerial Conference on Tuberculosis, said it was important to have a specific image of a person suffering from TB in one’s mind when considering the availability of vaccines and treatment. She highlighted the importance of serious political commitment, saying that such an approach had allowed the Russian Federation to achieve a breakthrough on TB treatment. Over the last 10 years, the rate had dropped by 42 per cent, while the mortality rate had dropped by 60 per cent.

The Russian Federation continues to coordinate with the United Nations on these efforts. The incorporation of rapid diagnosis tools to treat drug‑resistant forms of TB is a vital precondition to fighting the disease in the future, she said, stressing that success will require all efforts to be pooled. The Moscow Declaration, an example of such coordination, served as a basis for today’s meeting. Coordination with WHO is crucial, she said, welcoming efforts by WHO Director General in the TB fight. Despite the difficulties, it is possible to solve this problem, she concluded.

PENG LIYUAN, First Lady of China and World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, speaking via video message, said that for a decade she has visited communities afflicted by tuberculosis as a means to raise awareness, change behaviour and encourage action. This year, she visited Hubei in central China where she shared tuberculosis‑related knowledge with teenage students and taught young children the importance of good hygiene.

She shared the story of Shili, a community health worker from Sichuan who, following a massive earthquake in 2008, walked miles to establish contact with her 540 tuberculosis patients and deliver drugs to those cut off from medications. Ms. Liyuan thanked the 700,000 volunteers from China’s tuberculosis programmes whose awareness‑raising efforts reached 75 per cent of the country’s population. Fighting the disease is an important part of poverty‑reduction programmes, she said, adding that the WHO strategy to end tuberculosis must be a call to action.

